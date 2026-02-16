Michigan State Baseball Impresses During Opening Weekend

Usually overlooked, Michigan State's baseball team caught the eye of those across college baseball this weekend, opening the season with a 2-1 series win over No. 8 Louisville on the road.



It was a surprising start given that the Spartans hadn't beaten the Cardinals since 1993, Louisville made it all the way to the national semifinals at the College World Series in Omaha last season, and Michigan State rarely comes up with top-10 wins on the diamond. But Michigan State is a veteran team, and those veterans were up for the task.



"I thought our older guys did a great job of making sure everybody was locked in and ready to go," head coach Jake Boss Jr. said as he met with local media following a Saturday win. "You still have that nervous feeling in your belly before the game starts, and I think that's important. I think that's when guys are locked in and not taking anything for granted.



Kicking Off the Season with Top-10 Wins



The Spartans didn't take the series for granted, pouncing on Louisville by winning the first two games of the series and running their record in season openers under Boss to 15-3. It was their third straight victory in a season-opener, but the way they were able to compete with a nationally elite program was even more impressive.



Randy Seymour (1B, @MSUBaseball) gave MSU its first lead of the season w/ this 2-run single in the 5th. He fouled off a few tough two-strike pitches before lining this to left. Spartans went on to take game 1 from Louisville, 4-3. Seymour had a big game (2-4, HR, 3RBI.) pic.twitter.com/RVmE8hWq9F — Burke Granger (@burkegranger) February 14, 2026

Senior Randy Seymour, a former shortstop and third baseman now playing first base, was one of the standouts this weekend. Seymour hit .385 (5-for-13) with two home runs and six RBIs. He put MSU in front twice on Friday night, including the game-winning home run in the eight inning to make it a 4-3 ballgame.



Parker Picot also had a big weekend, becoming the firs Spartan since 2000 with eight RBIs in a single game, as he launched a grand slam and a three-run homer to break things open in a 13-4 win. He wasn't alone in that one, as the top of the Spartans lineup, filled with many of the team's veteran leaders, went 8-for-16 with 12 RBIs and 10 runs scored on the day.



PARKER PICOT DOES IT AGAIN 🔥🔥



It's stop the count territory in Louisville pic.twitter.com/J4Z02RTkKp — 11Point7 College Baseball (@11point7) February 14, 2026

"That's what we need from them," Boss said. "Nick Williams is a senior. Randy Seymour is a senior. Ryan McKay is one of our captains. He's a junior. Parker [Picot] is a junior. We need our returning guys and our veteran guys to lead us and show the freshmen the way."



Unable to Sweep



Michigan State entered Sunday's series finale with a chance to make a loud statement and sweep the Cardinals. However, it was not to be. Louisville scored runs in five different innings and jumped out to a 5-0 lead after the first two frames en route to a 9-1 win. MSU struggled from the plate, only collecting four hits and finally avoiding a shutout on a Ryan McKay fielder's choice in the eighth inning.



Michigan State's Ryan McKay hits a double against Ohio State during the fifth inning on Friday, April 18, 2025, at McLane Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the final game was a disappointment, Michigan State showed the ability to compete with and beat a top-tier baseball program, all on the heels of Jake Boss's new contract extension. It's a great start for the team, but another top-10 team awaits as they head to Austin to face No. 3 Texas in a three-game set next weekend.



Another good showing could get everyone excited about MSU's baseball team this season.

