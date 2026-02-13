MSU Announces Extension for Baseball Coach Jake Boss Jr.

Michigan State's head baseball coach is going to be around for some more time.

On Thursday evening, MSU announced that it had extended the contract of the Spartans' Jake Boss Jr. through the 2029 season. Boss is just about to begin his 18th year at the helm of the Michigan State baseball program, as the team is opening its season with a three-game set at No. 8 Louisville that begins Friday (2 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra).

Michigan State's coach Jake Boss Jr. looks on during the sixth inning in the game against Michigan on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Jackson Field in Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Boss has accumulated a 468-408 (.534) overall record during his long stint running the team in East Lansing. During Big Ten play, his teams have gone 192-213 (.474). The highlights of Boss' tenure have been a shared Big Ten regular season title back in 2011 and then his lone NCAA Tournament appearance in 2012, where the Spartans were eliminated in the minimum of two games.

“For nearly two decades, Jake Boss has steadily guided the Spartan Baseball program, with a long list of All-Big Ten players, MLB draft picks, and Michigan State University graduates,” said MSU athletics director J Batt in a press release. “His passion for Spartan Athletics and Michigan State University is infectious, and his commitment to developing student-athletes on and off the field is resolute.”

More on Boss, Tenure at Michigan State

Michigan State's head coach Jake Boss Jr. looks on during the fourth inning in the game against Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at the McLane Baseball Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

“I’m extremely appreciative to MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz, Director of Athletics J Batt and our Spartan Athletics administration for the opportunity to continue leading the Michigan State baseball program,” Boss said.

“My roots run deep here. I grew up in the Lansing area and have been a lifelong Michigan State fan. This was always the dream job for me when I started my coaching career, and the day I got the job here at Michigan State was the day that I stopped looking for other jobs. I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else."

It's been a little bit since Michigan State has really performed at a high level. The Spartans have finished no better than eighth in the Big Ten in each of the last eight full seasons. MSU hasn't had a winning record during conference play since 2016.

While it may be preferable to try to get the baseball program in a better spot, the natural limitations of the Big Ten make that challenging. The conference got four teams in the NCAA Tournament last year, but three of them were Oregon, UCLA, and USC (the other team being Nebraska after it won the Big Ten Tournament). Playing nothing but road or neutral site games until mid-March, along with most elite talent being from warmer climates, makes it difficult.

Michigan State's coach Jake Boss Jr. claps in the second inning on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, during the Crosstown Showdown against the Lugnuts at Jackson Field in Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

