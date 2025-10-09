MSU In Top Six For Four-Star SG
Having narrowed things down to his top six, 6'4'' 190-pound shooting guard Jasiah Jervis is keeping Michigan State in the mix. HC Tom Izzo's 2026 recruiting class is far from complete, but adding the New York native could take it to the next level.
Jervis, the No. 2-ranked player in New York, has narrowed down his choices to Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Florida, and Tennessee.
Jervis' Thoughts on MSU
- When speaking to On3's Jamie Shaw, Jervis spoke highly of the Spartans, "It was the grind week, so getting a chance to meet all the alum and them telling me about their experience playing for Coach (Tom) Izzo."
- "And, you know, just getting a chance to talk to him and them dropping gems on me. Me and Coach Izzo have a great relationship. He talks to me like every day, same as well as (Doug) Wojcik. Things have been great.”
Previously, Jervis had MSU in his Top 8 with Oregon and Texas. On September 19, he ruled out the Ducks and Longhorns. Izzo's team continues to inch closer to landing Jervis, but there's still work to be done.
"Those are the final schools," Jervis told Shaw after listing off the aforementioned six. "I'm probably going to commit maybe in November or before. I'll probably sign early."
Clearly, Jervis is still undecided as to when his decision will be announced. Knowing he has a target date of November, things will likely heat up in the coming weeks. If he does indeed sign early, there's a possibility MSU could land him this month.
- “I want to go to a school that’s going to develop me, not just on the court, but off the court," Jervis added. "A place that’s going to help me get to that next level and teach me the game from a different type of standpoint.”
Seeing the reigning National Champions in his Top 6 may be daunting, but Izzo is not about to back down from a fight. The Spartans are only competing with one other Big 10 team, but the last thing MSU wants is to have to play Jervis every year if he goes to the Fighting Illini.
- Jervis's visit with MSU is still fresh in his mind. After attending campus on September 5, the only other place he visited was Pittsburgh, which happened to be the very next week. Heading into the final stretch of his decision-making process, 247Sports lists MSU and NC State as frontrunners with "warmer" interest compared to "warm" interest from Tennessee, Florida, Pittsburgh, and Illinois.
