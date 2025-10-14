Why Michigan State’s 2026 Recruits Are Looking Like Hidden Gems
In the 2026 basketball recruiting cycle, Tom Izzo and Michigan State are off to a great start as he already has two commits in 5-11 point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. from Link Academy, and 6-7 forward Julius Avent from Bergen Catholic in Springfield, New Jersey.
While the two commits aren't as highly ranked as the two incoming freshman MSU is getting in Cam Ward and Jordan Scott, they both can still provide quality minutes off the bench for Michigan State next season.
With Michigan State already having the 17th-ranked recruiting class according to 247Sports, let's take a look at each player and evaluate their game.
Carlos Medlock Jr
Carlos Medlock Jr may only be 5-11, but that doesn't deter him from playing his game one bit. Medlock is a quick, twitchy guard who uses his incredible ball-handling skills to control the game, either by getting past his defender or finding the open man and being an incredible floor general.
Defensively, Medlock is an absolute pest who has the speed and quickness to put full court pressure on the opposing ball handler. Medlock is very similar to MSU’s own Jeremy Fears, and while he isn't built the same physically, he has the same pest mentality as fears.
- “Medlock may be undersized, but he’s extremely talented and creative with the ball. He has total command of his handle, can play at full speed with complete control, and can break down defenders almost at will. 247 sports recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said.
- “When the game slows down, he’s still almost impossible to corral as he’ll split ball-screens and create space for tough pull-ups or step-backs off the dribble”.
Julius Avent
Julius Avent is the prototypical Tom Izzo forward, long and strong with amazing athleticism. Avent is, however, going to need to be developed more than Medlock, as he isn't a finished player just yet.
However, just like freshman forward Cam Ward and junior Coen Carr, Avent is an amazing athlete, as Avent is listed at 6-7 and 220 pounds with a measured 7-3 wingspan as well as an almost 9 foot standing reach.
Avent has a good offensive game as he can drive to the basket off the dribble and has shown an ability to knock down an open 3-point shot, as he averaged 38% from beyond the arc during the EYBL games.
Avent also has defensive potential as his frame allows him to guard centers. There are some concerts, as he isn't very quick, but the long wingspan can help with that if he ever switches onto a smaller guard.
Medlock and Avent are two commits who have shown great potential on the high school level to play high-level college basketball. When they both arrive on campus next season, they should be able to carve out roles for themselves coming off the bench.
