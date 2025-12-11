Michigan State Basketball Signee Gets Big Boost in Rankings

Michigan State basketball signee Carlos Medlock Jr. has been having one heck of a year so far. Not only has he helped lead Link Academy to an undefeated start through its first eight games, but he has also played a key role in boosting the program into the top three of ESPN’s SC Next Top 25 teams list. For Michigan State fans, his breakout senior season only reinforces why Tom Izzo made him a priority in the Spartans’ 2026 recruiting class.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr., left, shakes hands with Jalahn McClellan after beating Flint Carman-Ainsworth in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Medlock spent his first three years of high school basketball in his hometown of Wayne, Michigan, starring for Wayne Memorial High. For his senior season, he made the decision to transfer to Link Academy in Branson, Missouri. At Link, he has been able to test himself against tougher competition while also building chemistry with future Spartan teammate Ethan Taylor.

As Link Academy continues its strong season, Medlock’s performances have earned him increased attention from national analysts. And with that, exposure has come a significant boost in the recruiting rankings.

MadeHoops—one of the top recruiting services in the country—recently updated its player rankings for the 2026 class. Medlock rose an impressive 45 spots to No. 73 overall. He now becomes the final Michigan State signee to break into the MadeHoops Top 100, joining Ethan Taylor (33), Jasiah Jervis (39), and Julius Avent (64). For Izzo and the MSU staff, it’s another sign that their evaluation of this class continues to be validated on the national stage.

Scouting Carlos Medlock Jr.

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. shoots against Flint Carman-Ainsworth during the second quarter in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Beyond rankings, Medlock’s playstyle helps explain why his stock is rising. The 6-foot point guard plays with a relentless motor and strong basketball IQ.

He’s a feisty lead guard who can attack the rim with quick feet and athleticism, yet still keeps his head up to find the open man when defenses collapse. While slightly undersized for the position, Medlock never backs down from contact and consistently pushes the pace.

When Medlock officially signed with Michigan State, head coach Tom Izzo emphasized just how much he valued Medlock’s leadership and competitiveness.

“My future quarterback, and that's a very important position to me. And this kid had one thing that really stood out to me—he actually wanted to be here. He's from the state of Michigan. His parents see a lot of his games. He's got two sisters that are incredible."

"So that made this the family decision. CJ is a lightning quick point guard, he kind of reminds me a little bit of a Kalen Lucas. He can really shoot the ball, and I think he's going to be a very tough defender. He was the first one to commit and kind of rallied the rest of them around him, so CJ was a great addition for us.”

Medlock’s rise in the rankings reflects the growth, confidence, and maturity he has shown throughout his final year of high school basketball. With his speed, skill, competitiveness, and natural feel for the game, Michigan State is adding a point guard who fits seamlessly into Tom Izzo’s system.

If his senior season is any indication, the Spartans may have a special player on the way—and one who could make an impact sooner rather than later.

The 'Sparty Wagon' logo is displayed on the side of Tom Bramson's Michigan State party bus on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, at the Harrison Roadhouse in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

