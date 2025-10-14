Key Reasons to Be Excited for Michigan State Basketball
Things are not going well for the Michigan State football team right now, but let’s take the focus away from that group and spin things in a more positive light.
The Spartan basketball team is preparing for the 2025-26 season after a run to the Elite Eight. MSU fell just short of a Final Four appearance, and Tom Izzo is itching to get to his ninth.
Izzo lost lots of production from last year’s team, but he has reloaded his roster in the past and remained great. His returning talent should keep the team as a Big Ten contender.
What should Spartan fans be excited about when it comes to this hoops team? Let’s break down three positive elements of this MSU squad.
Coen Carr dunks
No dunker is more explosive than Carr.
As his game develops and he becomes a more complete player, the highlight posters and fastbreak slams excite fans across the country. Carr should continue to soar through the sky and terrify rims.
Every backdoor cut, pick and roll, and lob pass should worry opposing defenses, because Carr will be back to jump over them every game.
Better shooting – probably
It’s hard to be worse than MSU was at shooting the three-ball in 2024-25.
The Spartans were near the bottom of the country in three-point percentage last season, which ultimately doomed them against Auburn in that Elite Eight game. But things should improve this season – theoretically.
The addition of Trey Fort, plus the growth from Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr., and Jaxon Kohler, should make this Spartan team more dangerous from beyond the arc. That will lead to higher scoring games, and the MSU defense will do the rest.
Tom Izzo is still the coach
MSU fans finally learned not to take Izzo for granted last season.
After a few down seasons, Izzo reminded the country why he is one of the greatest coaches the game of basketball has ever seen. It took some addition by subtraction to get the team rolling again, but the Spartans are back atop the Big Ten as they should be.
Few media outlets have picked MSU to win the conference, but they should still be considered among the best teams in the Big Ten. The Spartans have snuck up on the conference before, and they can do it again.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to let us know what you're most excited for with this Michigan State basketball team when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.