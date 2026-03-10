One Resume Concern for MSU Hoops as NCAA Tourney Approaches

Michigan State basketball has one of the best resumes in the country as the sport shifts into conference tournaments.

The Spartans, ranked eighth in the AP Poll , are almost unanimously considered to be a 2 seed right now. Being tied for fifth in the country in Quad 1 wins at nine, while also being seventh in the nation in "wins above bubble" (commonly referred to as WAB) at 7.95, are the main things that'll get a team there.

There is one big thing missing, though. MSU has gotten multiple chances against the best teams in the country. It hosted No. 1 Duke back in December and has gotten two shots at third-ranked Michigan.

All three of those games have been highly competitive games where Michigan State has had a realistic shot at the end, but the Spartans still ultimately sit with a 0-3 mark during what have probably been their three biggest opportunities this year.

MSU is probably going to have to go through a top-tier team at some point if it wants to place a Big Ten Tournament or a Final Four banner in the rafters of the Breslin Center. It's shown that it is capable of getting it done on the right day; it's just a matter of how Michigan State can make the stars align the next time it gets this opportunity.

What Must Go Right

More Success Inside the Arc

The Spartans have only shot below 50% on shots worth two points nine times this year. They did it in all three games against Duke or Michigan. Some of it is to the credit of the Blue Devils' and Wolverines' defenses, which rank 19th and fourth, respectively, in the country at two-point percentage defensively.

One of the promising signs is the good games from Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper on Sunday, despite the 90-80 loss to Michigan . Kohler had 23 points (10-for-13 shooting) and eight rebounds; Cooper had 19 points (8-for-14 shooting) and six boards. Shots at the rim were going down at a relatively acceptable rate, but MSU probably needs more mid-range success from guys like Jeremy Fears Jr. , Kur Teng, and Coen Carr in games like this.

Bench Contributions

The lack of depth on this year's roster has caught up to Michigan State in these games. The gap between being a bench guy and a starter on MSU wasn't very large last season, which is part of why last year's team, which ranked seventh in the country in bench points per game, was so good.

As said earlier, these games have been close until Duke or UM has pulled away at the end. The best way for the Spartans to combat this is to get more out of their bench contributors. MSU got 14 bench points against Duke, 12 in the first game against the Wolverines, and eight on Sunday at Michigan.

That's not going to be enough in a rematch against the Blue Devils, the Wolverines, or maybe an Elite 8 game against Arizona. The onus again falls to Teng, and then also Cam Ward to help pick up these pieces here.