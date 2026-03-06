MSU's Izzo Singles Out Positive Performances in Rutgers Win

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Things got a little dicey at the very end, but Michigan State avoided any sort of disaster scenarios.

Despite leading by 15 points with 1:19 left, Rutgers mounted a furious comeback attempt, finishing the game with nine straight made shots and getting within two in the final seconds, with the Spartans also prematurely putting in an all-senior lineup. No. 8 MSU still held on to win, though, 91-87 . The victory improved the Spartans' record to 25-5 on the season, as well as their record during Big Ten play to 15-4.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo looks on during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"I don't think it was anyone's fault, either," Tom Izzo said after the game. "It wasn't like the guys I put in did everything wrong. They [Rutgers] made shots."

Izzo didn't seem all too worried about it. Senior Night is a bit of a special circumstance, and it didn't come at the expense of actually dropping the game. A full video of his postgame press conference can be viewed below.

Tom Izzo Press Conference

Top Performers for Izzo

Michigan State's Tom Izzo gives instructions to his team during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There were a handful of players that Izzo singled out as guys whose performances he was most pleased with. He rattled off a couple of names, with some being relatively unlikely sources.

"The disappointing thing for me is I didn't think I had many guys that played well," Izzo said first. "But I would like to single out Cam Ward; I think he had a great game. I really thought that Denham Wojcik had a great, great game. Coen Carr had a very, very, very good game. Jeremy [Fears Jr.] had a good half, and Jaxon [Kohler] and [Carson Cooper] had some moments."

It was Senior Night, but Carr, a junior, was truly a big factor. Carr had 21 points, which is the most points he's ever had in a Big Ten game, as well as six rebounds. He had a ridiculous sequence where Rutgers somehow lost track of him on three straight possessions, letting "Flight 55" take off for dunks each time. Izzo later went on to call it his "best game as a Spartan" as well.

Ward's and Wojcik's contributions were a little more specialized, but also important. The trust from Izzo in Ward is at a high point, as Ward played 20 minutes and had nine points and nine rebounds, as well as three blocks. Wojcik's 12 minutes are his most during Big Ten play this year, too. He was able to keep the offense going pretty well, dishing out three assists and not turning the ball over.

Michigan State's Cam Ward shoots a free throw during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI