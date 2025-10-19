Why MSU Will Prove Doubters Wrong in 2025-26
As the college basketball season arrives, media pundits from all different platforms are giving their thoughts on who might win the Big Ten.
Many are predicting the Michigan Wolverines, the Purdue Boilermakers, and the Illinois Fighting Illini. Those teams hit the transfer portal hard to reimagine their rosters.
Not many outlets are predicting that Tom Izzo and the Michigan State Spartans will win the conference, despite MSU taking it last season by three games, the most of Izzo’s tenure.
Izzo has never cared about what college basketball experts think of his teams, instead opting to block the outside noise and focus on improving his players and trying to win championships. He will make that happen again this season.
Here’s why Izzo and the Spartans will prove the doubters and skeptics wrong and remain in contention for the Big Ten.
Michigan State and the Big Ten
To start, the Spartans are always good on the defensive end of the floor. Izzo has built his identity on defending opposing teams well and denying them scoring opportunities.
There is no reason that should not be the case again, as Izzo has several high-level defenders who will see the floor. No matter who comes to the Breslin Center, Izzo’s Spartans will have them leaving East Lansing black and blue.
It also comes down to talent. While the Spartans did not get any headline-grabbing players out of the transfer portal, they added impact players, like Trey Fort and Divine Ugochukwu, who have bought into the culture and will play their roles.
MSU fans have facetiously quipped that if Izzo brought in Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, and Jaxon Kohler through the transfer portal, the Spartans would be considered the runaway favorite to win the conference.
While that is not entirely true, it is fair to wonder if they are viewed differently by the national media because they decided to lean on their homegrown talent instead of living in the portal.
Fears is MSU’s unquestioned leader as Izzo’s point guard, and his constantly-improving offensive game and highly competitive nature will help the Spartans win games and remain atop the Big Ten. He is the right guy for the job, as he has shown during his time in East Lansing.
Michigan State has been an afterthought among the national media, despite dominating the conference a season ago. Izzo has heard it all before, though, and will focus on defending the Big Ten title.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State basketball news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts on why MSU will be a contender in the Big Ten again when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.