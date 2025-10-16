Why Coen Carr Will Develop Into Complete Player for Spartans
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for what could be an exciting season in East Lansing.
MSU was close to Tom Izzo’s ninth Final Four, but fell just short after losing to Auburn. After a whirlwind of an offseason, the Spartans are trying to remain in contention for the Big Ten.
Izzo has reloaded his rosters before, so fans should not worry about the attrition that may plague this team for a short period of time.
One reason MSU fans should be excited about this upcoming season is the development of junior forward Coen Carr. Considered one of the best athletes in the country, Izzo and the Spartans are counting on Carr to make a leap this season.
Will he become a more complete player on both ends of the floor? It’s hard to imagine that he won’t.
Coen Carr's development for Michigan State
Carr averaged eight points and nearly four rebounds per game in his sophomore season, becoming arguably the Spartans’ best player during the NCAA Tournament run. Some have considered him an NBA Draft prospect if his offensive game develops.
In his freshman season, Carr was merely a high-flying dunker who caught lobs and executed pick-and-rolls to perfection.
Last season, he added more to his offensive game, shooting three-pointers in high-leverage situations and putting the ball on the floor and getting to the basket.
He looked more comfortable taking jump shots last season, and that appears to be continuing this offseason. As the Spartans lean on him to be a major force for this team on both ends of the floor, expect to see more jumpers from Carr.
When judging players for their defensive prowess, it is tough to use any sort of statistic to point to how much a player has improved on that end of the floor.
The same is true for Carr, as his personal fouls per game increased this season. However, those who watched Michigan State games closely can tell that he improved as a defender.
Carr bit on fewer pump fakes and controlled his physicality on that end of the floor. He became a much more reliable defender and remained a consistent shot-blocker.
The Spartans need Carr to be one of their best players this season if they want to make another deep run in the postseason.
If he does, expect MSU to be a freight train again, and don’t be surprised if he becomes an NBA player.
