Why Coen Carr Will Develop Into Complete Player for Spartans

Michigan State is relying on Coen Carr to take the next step in 2025-26.

Carter Landis

Mar 27, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) in action during NCAA Tournament South Regional Practice at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Michigan State Spartans are preparing for what could be an exciting season in East Lansing. 

MSU was close to Tom Izzo’s ninth Final Four, but fell just short after losing to Auburn. After a whirlwind of an offseason, the Spartans are trying to remain in contention for the Big Ten. 

Izzo has reloaded his rosters before, so fans should not worry about the attrition that may plague this team for a short period of time. 

One reason MSU fans should be excited about this upcoming season is the development of junior forward Coen Carr. Considered one of the best athletes in the country, Izzo and the Spartans are counting on Carr to make a leap this season. 

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) dunks against Bowling Green during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Will he become a more complete player on both ends of the floor? It’s hard to imagine that he won’t. 

Coen Carr's development for Michigan State

Mar 21, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) dunks in the first half against the Bryant University Bulldogs during the NCAA Tournament First Round at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Carr averaged eight points and nearly four rebounds per game in his sophomore season, becoming arguably the Spartans’ best player during the NCAA Tournament run. Some have considered him an NBA Draft prospect if his offensive game develops. 

In his freshman season, Carr was merely a high-flying dunker who caught lobs and executed pick-and-rolls to perfection. 

Last season, he added more to his offensive game, shooting three-pointers in high-leverage situations and putting the ball on the floor and getting to the basket. 

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) shoots the ball in the first half against the New Mexico Lobos during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

He looked more comfortable taking jump shots last season, and that appears to be continuing this offseason. As the Spartans lean on him to be a major force for this team on both ends of the floor, expect to see more jumpers from Carr. 

When judging players for their defensive prowess, it is tough to use any sort of statistic to point to how much a player has improved on that end of the floor. 

The same is true for Carr, as his personal fouls per game increased this season. However, those who watched Michigan State games closely can tell that he improved as a defender. 

Carr bit on fewer pump fakes and controlled his physicality on that end of the floor. He became a much more reliable defender and remained a consistent shot-blocker. 

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) tries to block a jump shot from Bowling Green guard Trey Thomas (1) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Spartans need Carr to be one of their best players this season if they want to make another deep run in the postseason. 

If he does, expect MSU to be a freight train again, and don’t be surprised if he becomes an NBA player.

Michigan State forward Coen Carr (55) warms up before the tipoff of the Elite Eight round of NCAA tournament against Auburn at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, March 30, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

