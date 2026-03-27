Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NCAA Tournament Elite 8

Both the Iowa Hawkeyes and Illinois Fighting Illini pulled off upsets in the Sweet 16, and now they're set to face each other in an All-Big Ten Elite Eight showdown on Saturday night.

Illinois got the better of Iowa by a score of 75-69 when they met up in the regular season, but with that game having taken place all the way back on January 11, we can largely throw that result out the window as we lock in our bets for the rematch.

Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for Saturday's marquee matchup.

Iowa vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Iowa +7 (-110)

Illinois -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Iowa +240

Illinois -305

Total

OVER 137.5 (-110)

UNDER 137.5 (-110)

Iowa vs. Illinois How to Watch

Date: Saturday, March 28

Game Time: 6:09 pm ET

Venue: Toyota Center

How to Watch (TV): TrueTV/TBS

Iowa Record: 24-12

Illinois Record: 27-8

Iowa vs. Illinois Betting Trends

The OVER is 4-2 in Iowa's last six games

Illinois is 6-0 ATS in its last six games vs. Iowa

The OVER is 4-2 in the last six meetings between these two teams

Iowa vs. Illinois Best Prop Bet

David Mirkovic OVER 13.5 Points (-118) via FanDuel

One of Iowa's biggest weaknesses is its inability to defend the interior. The Hawkeyes rank 280th in opponents' two-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 54.1% from two-point range. That could mean big things for Illinois' forward, David Mirkovic. The Fighting Illini are primarily a three-point shooting team. Still, if they decide to attack the interior of the Iowa defense instead, Mikovic is going to be in a great spot to go over his points total.

Iowa vs. Illinois Prediction and Pick

Iowa has done well to get to this point, but they're in over their head against this Illinois squad on Saturday night. Not only can the Fighting Illini match Iowa when it comes to offensive output, but Illinois is far better defensively, ranking 69th in defensive efficiency.

The Fighting Illini also play elite fundamental basketball. They're in the top 10 in both rebounding and turnovers, which has led to them leading the entire country in effective possession ratio. That's a big reason why they were able to upset Houston. Meanwhile, that's an area that Iowa is weak in, ranking just 141st in effective possession ratio, being in the middle of the pack in both rebounding and turnovers.

The Hawkeyes are going to have to shoot the lights out on Saturday night if they want any hope of hanging with Illinois. I'll back the Fighting Illini as favorites in this one.

Pick: Illinois -7 (-110) via Caesars

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