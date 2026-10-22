Big Key for Michigan State's Defense To Get Over Hump

EAST LANSING -- Michigan State feels like it's close to getting a victory it truly needs.

The mood around the football building this week hasn't been a traditional "five-game losing streak" feel. MSU has been painfully close to getting wins against Illinois and Northwestern , but it hasn't felt like frustration has seeped in for the Spartans.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald leads his team out of the tunnel against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

If Michigan State's defense were frustrated, it would be justifiable. The Spartans have dealt with a rash of injuries on that side of the ball this year that have rocked the team's group of linebackers and cornerbacks. MSU had to play true freshman Jeremiah Favorite in every snap of the Northwestern game.

Who is or isn't available isn't exactly within Michigan State's or defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's control. Forcing turnovers is something they can focus on, though, and it might have to be the key for the Spartans to eventually pull off a win.

Turnover Issues

Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi celebrates after a defensive stop against Nebraska during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's defense has only forced three turnovers through seven games this season. It's tied for the fewest in the entire FBS. The Spartans are also preparing to go up against a No. 9 UCLA team that has forced 19 turnovers. That's second in the FBS, only behind New Mexico's 21.

The opportunities have been there, though. MSU's defense has forced six fumbles in seven games this year, tying for the third-most in the Big Ten. Only one of those punch-outs has resulted in the Spartans getting the ball.

"I'm not going to say that (it comes down to luck), 'cause I don't want to say things are coming down the lock," Rossi said Wednesday. "But yeah, I think sometimes those things come in bunches. Where, like, you're close, you're close, you're close, and then all of a sudden, 'Boom.' All of a sudden, you've got ones bouncing to your area. But we got to make our own luck with our effort, our technique, and how we go after it."

One of the several forced fumbles Michigan State couldn't get on top of was last week, and it was essentially worth three points. Starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic was strip-sacked moments before, giving Northwestern first-and-goal. The Spartans' defense did well to get itself into as advantageous a position as possible, forcing third-and-goal from the 15.

Michigan State rush end Anelu Lafaele walks out of the tunnel before a game against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU's pass rush got to pin its ears back, knowing NU was going to try to throw for the end zone. It was third-year rush end Anelu Lafaele who came around the edge and forced the fumble from Aidan Chiles. If Michigan State gets it, Milivojevic's fumble essentially gets zeroed out.

Instead, Northwestern got it and kicked a field goal from 39 yards away. It's a sequence certainly worth looking back on in a game the Spartans ultimately lost by three points.

Importance of Pass Rush To Forcing Turnovers

Michigan State defensive lineman Ben Roberts during a game against Nebraska at Spartan Stadium Saturday, Sep. 26, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Forcing turnovers is also difficult without an effective pass rush. That's a spot Michigan State has really struggled with this year and in recent years' past. The Spartans entered that Northwestern game with just one sack in four games against Power Four-level competition and three games in a row without a single one.

All of a sudden, MSU's defensive line exploded for five sacks against the Wildcats and Chiles, one being that fumble. Getting pressure on or to the quarterback is one of the most surefire ways to eventually see them make a mistake.

"When you get pressure on the quarterback, you have opportunities to create fumbles, but you also have opportunities to create interceptions," Rossi explained. "Yeah, (the turnovers are) lacking, and we're emphasizing it, and we've got to get it to turn in our favor, because if it does, especially the last two weeks, (when) it comes down right to the end of the game, a turnover can change the course of the game."

This was how Michigan State's defense generated one of its two interceptions of the season against Illinois. Defensive tackle Mikeshun Beeler was able to get in the face of Illini quarterback Katin Houser, forcing a rushed throw. That pass sailed high, and safety Devin Vaught was right there for the pick, and he made a really good return on it. Rossi talked about turnovers changing the course of games, and that one gave an MSU comeback a ton of momentum.

Oct 17, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach (14) passes in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans need to string plays like that together now. Michigan State probably doesn't stand much of a chance at the Rose Bowl this weekend if they can't steal a possession or two. UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, filling in for the injured Nico Iamaleava, does give it away a little bit. He threw a pick last week vs. Wisconsin, and he threw nine last year while at FCS Cal Poly.