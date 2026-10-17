3 Performances to Like from MSU's Heartbreaking Loss vs. Northwestern

EAST LANSING — It’s very hard to feel great after a game ends in that fashion.

Michigan State had the game in its grasp with just over a minute to go, but the Spartans had a potential go-ahead field goal blocked, and then the team’s short-handed secondary couldn’t stop No. 25 Northwestern in the clutch. NU hit its own field goal attempt from the same hash from a nearly identical distance to steal it, 24-21 .

Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) looks to throw against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There are still some performances to feel good about, though. Here are three players and areas that had Michigan State in a spot that should’ve been good enough to upset a ranked opponent.

Rush End Anelu Lafaele

Michigan State rush end Anelu Lafaele walks out of the tunnel before a game against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU had entered this game with zero sacks in its last three games. The pass rush really showed up against Northwestern and Michigan State’s former quarterback, Aidan Chiles. The Spartans got Chiles in the backfield three times during the first half.

Two of those sacks came courtesy of third-year rush end Anelu Lafaele . The first was on a third-and-goal that was an obvious passing down, with it coming from the 15. These are the spots where Lafaele is at his best. He got around the edge really quickly and forced a fumble that NU was still able to fall on. Lafaele’s second came just before halftime, stopping a Northwestern one-minute drill before it could get started.

DTs Eli Coenen, Ben Roberts

Defensive tackle has pretty consistently been a bright spot for Michigan State this year. Ben Roberts and Eli Coenen could very well be the Spartans’ two best players on that side of the ball this year. MSU really needed them to step up against the run game and also contribute against the pass in this one, and they did just that.

Coenen contributed on a sack during the first half, and then he also blocked an attempted 41-yard field goal from Northwestern. Those two plays, at least on an EPA basis, might be worth 3-4 points for Michigan State’s defense. Roberts was also routinely blowing up NU’s run plays. He got credit for three tackles for loss and two sacks, plus his influence on multiple other plays led to other losses or minimal gains for the Wildcats’ offense.

OC Nick Sheridan

Michigan State offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan helps run practice during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Michigan State’s offensive coordinator has been highly scrutinized. Nick Sheridan’s call on the two-point conversion vs. Illinois wasn’t great then, and it still isn’t great now. Saturday was a great day for Sheridan as a playcaller, though.

He’s becoming better each week at utilizing the limited amount of talent on that side of the ball, and it’s led to an MSU offense that still isn’t entirely explosive, but one that can move the ball somewhat consistently and also still have opportunities down the field on occasion. MSU would have won this game had Alessio Milivojevic connected on a few more deep balls.