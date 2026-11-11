3 Big Storylines for MSU's Interesting Test vs. Washington

This Michigan State football team suddenly feels captivating again, even just temporarily.

MSU was considered dead in the water heading into last week's game against Michigan. The Spartans were 2-6 and perhaps the most injured team in the Big Ten. Michigan State found the guts to make it happen, though, regaining possession of the Paul Bunyan Trophy in a 15-6 win .

The Michigan game is the most important game of the season, but it's not the last one. MSU (3-6 overall, 1-5 Big Ten) now has to "grow up," per Pat Fitzgerald , and find enough again against Washington (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten). These are the storylines to keep an eye on.

Ducking the 'Rat Poison'

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald asks for a penalty during a game against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Most of Michigan State's season has been about picking up the pieces from a loss. Fitzgerald uses the "24-hour rule" to either stew over a loss or celebrate a victory with his team. It's a lot easier to move on from a loss than a win, since that's not the desired feeling, and all these players are competitors who want to figure out how to win the next one.

MSU finally got one. What is particularly interesting is that the Spartans got the one. It would be one thing to see them handle a win over Illinois or even in that storyline-filled Northwestern game, but the Michigan game is a whole other thing. No matter what your record is, people on the outside treat you like everything is great, at least for a week.

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan's phone was actually the example. Fitzgerald says Sheridan, a former Michigan quarterback, got three texts after a bowl loss: one from his wife and one from each of his parents. After this game, Sheridan got "480 or something."

"He said, 'That's kind of how it works,'" Fitzgerald also said. "It's rat poison if you allow it to be, one way or the other, and we've moved on. The guys, they were great this (Monday) morning. We had a really focused workout today."

The hunger and the grit shown by this battered and bruised Spartan team are the traits that have gotten most fans and important people in East Lansing to buy what Fitzgerald has been selling. Beating Michigan only helps get more people to jump on. Michigan State must remain true to its identity in this game against the Huskies and in the two games to follow.

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Keeping Narrow Path to Bowl Season Alive

MSU quarterback Alessio Milivojevic calls for a snap against Illinois at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

So you're saying there's a chance. MSU technically still has a narrow path towards bowl eligibility and that ultra-valuable 13th game that comes with additional practices this team could use. This requires Michigan State to win out, which still feels highly unlikely, but it's not 0.0%.

It's something to play for. Fitzgerald has done a good job getting his team off the mat this year, and this can be something he uses as a source of motivation in the days following a total empty-the-tank game.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald walks around before a game against Nebraska. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There could still be a world where the Spartans make a bowl game at 5-7. We're in a world now where teams sometimes opt out of their bowl game, and sometimes not enough 6-win teams fill the slots in the first place. In the event some spots need to be filled in an ESPN-televised bowl game (which is nearly all of them), according to On3's Brett McMurphy , those spots go to the 5-7 team of ESPN's choice.

If MSU were to get to 5-7, it might have a fighter's chance. It'll already be towards the upper portion of the list, with a Big Ten fanbase behind it, and Spartan fans will probably be especially motivated to watch with the team's ongoing bowl drought. Some 5-7 teams ahead of Michigan State on the hypothetical pecking order could decline their invitation, too. Fitzgerald seems like a coach who would say yes.

Replicate the Tape

Michigan State (1) Kenny Soares Jr. head butts and celebrates with teammate (98) Derrick Simmons after he sacked Michigan quarterback Tommy Carr in the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taking down Michigan also unlocked a new standard for this team to uphold. It was the most complete game the Spartans have played this year. There aren't many games where one feels good about the offense with zero touchdowns scored, but MSU did what it needed to on that side of the ball against an elite defense. Michigan State's defense essentially pitched a shutout. Then, MSU was great on special teams, with Liam Boyd scoring all 15 of the points.

Now, Fitzgerald and the team know what they can (or should) look like. If they take a step back against Washington, it will probably be fairly obvious.

"Well, now you've put it on tape," Fitzgerald said about getting his players to match the performance against UM. "We've been trying to set the standard. You've now put the standard on tape. So now you know we're going to hold you to that in everything that you do."