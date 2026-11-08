3 Instant Takeaways From MSU's Stunning Victory at Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan State gets to walk the streets for the first time since 2021.

There's no other word to describe the scene at Michigan Stadium on Saturday night besides stunning and emphatic. MSU, entering at 2-6 and woefully injured , successfully mucked up its annual game at Michigan and stole the Paul Bunyan Trophy in a 15-6 victory.

This snaps the team's four-game losing streak in the in-state rivalry. It also snaps the Spartans' own six-game losing streak and gets them their first Big Ten win. There's a lot to be said about this game. Here are three instant takeaways from the Big House.

Fitz's Foundation Takes a Giant Step

Nov 7, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This was always going to be a rebuilding year for Michigan State, especially now, with the injuries really stacking up. That doesn't give the players any right to mail it in after a 2-6 start, though. If there is ever an example for Pat Fitzgerald to show recruits and players in the transfer portal this coming winter, it's this one.

Something is being built. How it all ends up stacking up in a few years' time is still a real question, but this is the most important MSU victory since the 2021 season. UM head coach Kyle Whittingham said that this game is the Super Bowl "particularly" for Michigan State. He's right, and that mentality feels like a reason why Fitzgerald now gets to beat a 1-0 record in this rivalry against his chest.

This was the Spartans' last real opportunity to really provide their fans with something truly great to feel about this year, with non-rivals Washington, Oregon, and Rutgers left on the schedule. If you're in the camp that is cool with a 3-9 season with a victory over the Wolverines, today's your day.

MSU Out-Muscled Michigan

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Michigan State running back Kenneth Williams runs through the Michigan defense during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Something that really stood out on Saturday night was that this might've been Michigan State's game in the trenches. The Spartans really couldn't pass-protect at all against the Michigan pass rush, but the run game was theirs. That really showed during MSU's 17-play field goal drive in the third quarter that drained more than 10 valuable minutes of game clock away.

That drive was stunning. Michigan had pinned Michigan State on its own 1-yard line to start, but the Spartans were able to find some daylight and inch their way down the field. Liam Boyd's field goal in that moment was massive, making the game a two-score difference. That felt like a near-death sentence for UM, given how inept its offense had been.

What's also stunning is that MSU has struggled to run block all season. This was the offensive line's best game of the season in that area, particularly on the right side. Factor in the fact that Michigan has one of the best defenses in the country, and it almost feels puzzling. Still, you take it eight days of the week. Michigan State doesn't have a good enough offensive line to truly beat the Wolverines in this phase. Somehow, they did just that.

1926 or 2026? Who Cares.

There are a lot of ways a football game can go. What Michigan State and Michigan exhibited on Saturday night wasn't exactly the most entertaining brand of it. The halftime score was 6-0 with a mere 216 combined yards of offense (MSU 137, UM 79).

It was football that made one want to put their hands over their eyes and look away. It's also the exact type of way the game needed to go for the Spartans to have a real chance, which means it was gorgeous. The Wolverines have been elite on defense all season long (and they looked the part against Michigan State's bottom-tier offense). Michigan's own offense, though, has been pretty futile for stretches.

Some credit has to go to MSU's defense for playing its butt off, but it felt to be more about UM's own offensive struggles than anything the Spartans did as to why this game was interesting for so long. Michigan's kicker doinked a 26-yard field goal, and a slightly off throw from quarterback Tommy Carr is what allowed Devin Vaught to have an opportunity for his early interception (it was still a pretty good play on the tip drill).

Everything had to go right for this to happen. They say never to interrupt your enemy when he's making a mistake. Boy, did Michigan make a lot of mistakes. The Spartans' defense forced four turnovers on Saturday night; they entered this week with five all year.