Spartan Nation

Whose Side is MSU-Boston College History On?

Michigan State has had a lot of trouble when it has gone up against Boston College over the years.

Jacob Cotsonika

Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is sacked by Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) is sacked by Boston College Eagles defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (6) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Saturday, Michigan State and Boston College are set to face one another for just the eighth time in history.

For the Eagles, it will be an attempt at sweeping the home-and-home series against the Spartans and taking them down for the second consecutive year. This will be Boston College's first trip to Spartan Stadium since 1995.

As for MSU, the Spartans want to win a non-conference regular-season game against a power conference opponent for the first time since the 2021 season and also try to avenge last season's defeat.

Lewis Bon
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Lewis Bond (11) runs the ball against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While it is a limited sample size of seven, Boston College has generally had its way against the Spartans whenever the two teams have met.

This is how the series has gone:

All-Time Series: Boston College leads, 5-1-1

Thomas Castellano
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) scrambles out of the pocket during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Sept. 21, 2024: Boston College 23, Michigan State 19

In last season's meeting, MSU had put itself in a position to go win the game late but let it slip away. MSU had the ball inside Boston College's 10-yard line, but the Eagles' defense was able to stop the Spartans there and force Jonathan Smith to opt for a field goal instead with about four minutes left.

BC's offense then wasted zero time, needing just six plays to go 75 yards and score a go-ahead touchdown. Now-Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos found WR Lewis Bond, who is still at Boston College, for a 42-yard touchdown with 1:28 left in the game.

MSU had a modest comeback attempt of its own, but Aidan Chiles threw an interception when the Spartans were on Boston College's 36-yard line. It was Chiles' third pick of the night and Michigan State's fourth turnover, which was the team's ultimate undoing.

Matt Rya
Dec 1, 2007; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Matt Ryan (12) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the ACC Championship at Jacksonville Municipal Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images / James Lang-Imagn Images

Dec. 28, 2007: Boston College 24, Michigan State 21

The most interesting part of the only MSU-Boston College bowl game is the intersection between MSU's all-time winningest coach, Mark Dantonio, being on the sidelines in his first season with the program and future NFL MVP Matt Ryan being under center for the Eagles in his final collegiate game.

Ryan completed less than half of his passes, but the eventual No. 3 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons still threw for 249 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception.

Brian Hoyer, another future veteran NFL quarterback, struggled a lot more for MSU. He went 14-for-36 through the air for 131 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Other Previous Meetings

Sept. 30, 1995: Boston College 21, Michigan State 25

Sept. 26, 1992: Boston College 14, Michigan State 0

Oct. 5, 1946: Boston College 34, Michigan State 20

Oct. 31, 1936: Boston College 13, Michigan State 13

Oct. 19, 1935: Boston College 18, Michigan State 6

Nate Carte
Sep 21, 2024; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Nate Carter (5) runs the ball with Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jeremiah Hughes (3) tackling during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Milivojevic when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.