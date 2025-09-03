Whose Side is MSU-Boston College History On?
On Saturday, Michigan State and Boston College are set to face one another for just the eighth time in history.
For the Eagles, it will be an attempt at sweeping the home-and-home series against the Spartans and taking them down for the second consecutive year. This will be Boston College's first trip to Spartan Stadium since 1995.
As for MSU, the Spartans want to win a non-conference regular-season game against a power conference opponent for the first time since the 2021 season and also try to avenge last season's defeat.
While it is a limited sample size of seven, Boston College has generally had its way against the Spartans whenever the two teams have met.
This is how the series has gone:
All-Time Series: Boston College leads, 5-1-1
Sept. 21, 2024: Boston College 23, Michigan State 19
In last season's meeting, MSU had put itself in a position to go win the game late but let it slip away. MSU had the ball inside Boston College's 10-yard line, but the Eagles' defense was able to stop the Spartans there and force Jonathan Smith to opt for a field goal instead with about four minutes left.
BC's offense then wasted zero time, needing just six plays to go 75 yards and score a go-ahead touchdown. Now-Florida State QB Thomas Castellanos found WR Lewis Bond, who is still at Boston College, for a 42-yard touchdown with 1:28 left in the game.
MSU had a modest comeback attempt of its own, but Aidan Chiles threw an interception when the Spartans were on Boston College's 36-yard line. It was Chiles' third pick of the night and Michigan State's fourth turnover, which was the team's ultimate undoing.
Dec. 28, 2007: Boston College 24, Michigan State 21
The most interesting part of the only MSU-Boston College bowl game is the intersection between MSU's all-time winningest coach, Mark Dantonio, being on the sidelines in his first season with the program and future NFL MVP Matt Ryan being under center for the Eagles in his final collegiate game.
Ryan completed less than half of his passes, but the eventual No. 3 overall pick of the Atlanta Falcons still threw for 249 yards, three touchdowns and just one interception.
Brian Hoyer, another future veteran NFL quarterback, struggled a lot more for MSU. He went 14-for-36 through the air for 131 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions.
Other Previous Meetings
Sept. 30, 1995: Boston College 21, Michigan State 25
Sept. 26, 1992: Boston College 14, Michigan State 0
Oct. 5, 1946: Boston College 34, Michigan State 20
Oct. 31, 1936: Boston College 13, Michigan State 13
Oct. 19, 1935: Boston College 18, Michigan State 6
