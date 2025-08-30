WATCH: MSU QB Aidan Chiles Speaks on Win Over WMU
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles didn't set the world on fire on the stat sheet in his team's 23-6 victory over Western Michigan on Friday, but he looked more composed than he had been a year ago.
His decision-making and patience looked improved, which aligns with what his coaches had been saying all of preseason -- that he had taken a step forward mentally.
Chiles knew there were things he could have done better in Friday's victory, but he had a much more positive outlook than he did following his Spartan debut a year ago when he addressed the media following the game.
You can watch below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media after the win.
Below is a transcript of his opening statement:
Jonathan Smith
Smith: "I'll start (with) kind of what I told the team. Proud of the team, finding a way to win a game. Obviously, kind of tale of two halves offensively. Defensively, throughout the night, the effort they played with. Shoutout to Ryan Eckley, that punt unit. Jack (Wills) making his first start as a snapper, that was effective play out of our punt group there. But obviously, (there are) the things you want to play more consistently with.
"I do think defensively, that was a pretty good effort and was helped by our crowd. I thought our crowd was great tonight -- energy, student section packed. I mean, it was a great atmosphere and always appreciate Spartan Nation supporting us like that.
"And now, you got to move forward. We'll take a deep look at this tape. There will be a ton to improve on and learn from. And then, this is the first game where you got your game film out there. So, offense, defense, special teams -- the next opponent, they're going to take a deep look at it, and so, we got to find the flaws and clean some things up.
"But overall, you found a way to win the game and now look to work and improve on it."
