Michigan State Week 2 Injury Updates
Michigan State has not had any season-ending injuries yet this season, but there have been some minor setbacks during this early going of the season.
The Spartans did not have senior safety Nikai Martinez in their Week 1 matchup with Western Michigan, and that will reportedly be the case again on Saturday when they host Boston College.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Martinez will miss the Week 2 contest.
It had seemed Martinez was trending toward a return, given the optimism Spartans secondary coach Blue Adams had shown on Wednesday while speaking on the veteran's progress.
"He's (Martinez) working now," Adams had said. "He's working.
Martinez started every game for the Spartans last season, his first with the program after transferring over from UCF. His absence on Saturday will be a considerable blow for this Michigan State secondary, as Boston College is anticipated to present a challenge in the passing game.
Martin Connington update
In more encouraging news, Thamel also reported that redshirt freshman kicker Martin Connington "is expected to return" for Saturday's matchup. Michigan State had to lean on its third option at kicker, redshirt senior Blake Sislo, last week, as both redshirt sophomore Tarik Ahmetbasic and Connington were out for Week 1.
Sislo made all three of his extra points in the opener but not did not kick the Spartans' lone field-goal attempt. Michigan State instead went with redshirt junior punter Ryan Eckley, who missed.
Thamel did report that Connington "may be limited" in Saturday's contest, so there's a possibility that the Spartans will still look to Sislo this week.
Saturday's game will kick off at 7:36 p.m. Michigan State lost to Boston College on the road last season and will be looking to get the victory this time around and start 2-0 before its final game of this early three-game homestand. After their Week 3 matchup against Youngstown State, the Spartans will head West to take on USC in what will be their first Big Ten matchup of the season.
They will then return for their first bye week before heading back out on the road to face Nebraska in Lincoln.
