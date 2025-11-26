What MSU’s Special Teams Must Deliver in Final Game
Each member of the Michigan State Spartans' special teams had a big role to play in the team's close loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Whether it be from the kicker, the punter, or the return squad, each player needed to carry his own weight in order for the team to succeed.
Unfortunately, some pieces of the special teams struggled and it ultimately played a part in why the team lost to the Hawkeyes.
So which parts of the special teams need to stay the same against MSU's last opponent of the season, and who needs to shake things up one last time?
Martin Connington: No Change Needed
- Despite a couple of rough games in which he missed a few kicks, MSU's place kicker Martin Connington has gone back to his usual elite ways alongside some of his teammates.
- He missed no kicks against Iowa, hitting both of his extra point attempts and a field goal to directly give the Spartans five points.
- Against the Terrapins, he simply needs to do more of the same; the game will most likely be close, and he could be the deciding factor.
The Return Squad: Pick Up The Pace
- With so many games coming just barely short on the offensive side of the ball, the return squad needs to start giving the offense better starts, or at least trying to.
- Case in point, against Iowa, there were only two attempts at returning the ball, and in the opposite fashion, the Hawkeyes were going for returns and hitting them big.
- In fact, the Hawkeyes' return game is a huge reason why they were able to defeat MSU, and the Spartans need to do the same themselves if they want better odds at winning.
Ryan Eckley: Change Things Up
- MSU's punter, Ryan Eckley, is one of the best in the country, but against the Hawkeyes, he made a fatal mistake on multiple occasions.
- That mistake was giving the ball to Iowa returner Kaden Wetjen, who turned three punt returns into 147 yards for his offense and a score.
- Yet instead of punting to someone else once he saw that Wetjen was explosive, Eckley just gave him the ball again and again. That explosiveness was seen on the Spartans' offense, but not enough to outweigh what Wetjen did.
- So he cannot afford to be afraid of changing things up against the Terrapins; otherwise, the team might fail to get one Big Ten win this season.
MSU's special teams are truly special and can perform well, and they will need to against the Terrapins, whether that means staying the same or changing things up amidst the unclear future of the team.
