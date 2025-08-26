How Spartan Commit Braylon Hodge's Senior Season Debut Went
The Michigan State Spartans have landed far more than many have anticipated them to land in the 2026 class, as they have earned 22 total commitments and have the chance to land more down the line as they start to evaluate more and more prospects ahead of the December early signing day period.
Entering the month of June, they only had a total of four commitments, which was far less than many had at that time. The Spartans have done a great job when it comes to recruiting on the defensive side of the football, as this is where they started to land many different prospects. In the early days of June, they landed a linebacker that they had been targeting for quite some time out of the state of Colorado.
Did Michigan State Commit Braylon Hodge Win His Season Debut?
The prospect was Braylon Hodge, a three-star linebacker who is one of the best prospects in Colorado. He announced his commitment to the Spartans on June 1.
With him having settled on his next school, Hodge's focus has shifted to his senior season at Cherry Creek High School, which began last Friday when he played against a fellow Colorado program and walked away with what would be a victory in the end.
Hodge and Cherry Creek defeated Regis Jesuit High School, 45-10, in their season opener, which came as no shock, as Cherry Creek and Hodge were expected to win the football game from the jump. Prior to the game, Regis Jesuit was ranked as the 12th-best team in the state, per MaxPreps, while Cherry Creek was ranked the best team in the state.
Every team Cherry Creek plays this year is going to be looking to defeat it along the way. Next up on its schedule is Cardinal Mooney, which is ranked the No. 77 team in the nation and 11th-best in Florida, per MaxPreps. That game will be at home on Friday and is sure to be a hard-fought contest.
