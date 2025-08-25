Spartan Commit Kayd Coffman Preparing for Season Opener
The Michigan State Spartans continue to do their job when it comes to the 2026 class and keeping their guys committed. They have landed 22 total commitments in the 2026 class, which is above most other schools.
Among those prospects is 2026 four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman. Coffman committed to the Michigan State Spartans back in February, choosing the Spartans over many different teams, including a team that pushed for him after his commitment with an offer, which was the Colorado Buffaloes. Nothing was made of that offer, and he would never visit the program and stay locked in with the Michigan State Spartans staff and program.
There are many reasons the talented prospect was being recruited as heavily as he was by many different programs, and that is because he is one of the better quarterbacks in the nation, as well as the best quarterback in the state of Michigan.
When Will Michigan State Commit Kayd Coffman Debut This Season?
Coffman is set to begin his season later this week as he plays on Friday to begin his long-awaited debut. Coffman and East Kentwood High School will start their season on the road as they travel all the way to play Southfield Arts & Tech High School. This is a nearly two-hour trip from Kentwood, Michigan, which could play a factor in how this game could play; however, it is safe to say that this game is set to be one of the better ones on Friday night when it comes to the state of Michigan.
The Falcons will be entering this game as the underdog, despite having a very talented quarterback, as Southfield Arts & Tech High School is ranked the 36th-best team in the state and fifth-best in Division II, per MaxPreps, while East Kentwood is ranked 50th in the state. The road disadvantage certainly adds to the challenge as well.
Coffman could be the future of Michigan State's quarterback room down the road, and this will be his final season to ready himself for the next level.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.