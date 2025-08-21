Spartan Commit Braylon Hodge Preparing for Season Opener
The Michigan State staff has done an excellent job when it comes to recruiting the class of 2026. This includes one of the better commits in the class and one of the first players to commit in the Spartans' massive month of June, Braylon Hodge. Hodge is an excellent player from the state of Colorado, who is on the path to being one of the state's best.
He is hopeful that he can have an electric season, as he is set to begin his final high school campaign this month.
When Will Spartan Commit Braylon Hodge Make His Season Debut?
Hodge and Cherry Creek High School are set to begin their season today when they take on Regis Jesuit on the road in a non-league contest.
Hodge discussed his upcoming season in a recent exclusive with Michigan State Spartans On SI. You can read the full article HERE.
"I’ve pushed myself all offseason, lifting, conditioning, and film," Hodge said. "Mentally, I’ve locked in on being a leader and staying focused. This is my last season in high school, so I just want to be the best I can be. I’m also making sure I stay healthy so I can help lead the team the right way."
Hodge then detailed his personal goal.
"My personal goal is to just dominate every time I’m on the field," Hodge said. "I want to be a leader my teammates can count on and show the younger guys what it takes to set an example for them. I’ve worked hard to be in this position and just want to make an impact."
Hodge then discussed his team's goal.
"Our biggest goal is to win the state championship," he said. "We’ve got the talent, the chemistry, and the mindset to make it happen. We’re focused on taking one game at a time, but ultimately to bring home the trophy. We want to leave a legacy that lasts and show everyone we’re the best in the state."
Finally, Hodge would detail his mindset.
"I’m focused on getting better all around; there’s always room to grow," he said. "I want to stay locked in, keep improving, and be a leader that helps keep the whole team focused and motivated."
