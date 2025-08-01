Spartans Excited About Their 'Versatile' Wide Receiver Room
Michigan State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren wants to see two things from his offense this season. He wants to see proper execution, and he wants to see consistency. That was his big message after fall practice on Thursday.
Lindgren said the Spartans did not do a good enough job last season executing the offense. He said he is working on fundamentals with the offense this preseason and they are paying attention to the little things.
“I just think anytime going into Year 2, you got an idea of 'Hey, strengths, weaknesses,” said Lindgren. “I know this guy can get open on this route, or this is the personnel that we want in for this concept,' and then, to trying to have the spring to figure out some of those new guys that we brought in.”
One of the players involved in the offense who is working with Lindgren on the details is new wide receiver Omari Kelly, who transferred inf rom Middle Tennessee.
“This is a very, very versatile wide receiver room,” said Kelly. “I feel like probably one of the most versatile you’re ever going to see, so everybody brings something different to the table, and having that in the receiver room is second to none.”
Kelly will look to make an impression in fall camp along with three other newcomers in Rodney Bullard, Jr., Evan Boyd and Chrishon McCray.
“We really like the group we brought in, I mean, I think we hit on all four of those guys,” said Lindgren. “Each has their different skill set. You bring in guys that have a little bit of experience, that have been productive at the college level. Really all those guys came in, picked it up. Had a pro mentality as far as coming in, picking up the system.”
Lindgren said he likes where the team is right now in Year Two of the offense. He said the players have to fine-tune their adaptation and execution as opposed to learning the system like they had to do last season.
"We're so much further along than we were a year ago," Lindgren said. "I mean, just to have guys that went through the fire, have been through the install, seeing it again and again, and having worked together just with the staff being here a full season, it's incredible. We were talking up before camp starts where we're at right now as opposed to last season. And excited to take the next step."
