Will MSU Land '27 Four-Star RB?
The Michigan State Spartans have many different players that they are targeting in the 2027 class, as they want to bring the best of the best to their program. One of the positions that they have been targeting heavily is the running back position.
One of the players that they are targeting is Caden Waye. Waye is one of the better players in the state of Georgia and one of the better running backs in the class. He is becoming one of the better players, but is also starting to rise up the rankings, as 247Sports currently has him inside the top-150 with their Composite rankings prior to the college season.
Waye is someone who will be a top-tier target for many different schools, including the Michigan State staff, who are one of the many staffs that have been actively recruiting him. They have been looking to get him on campus, and indeed they will. Waye is very talented and brings a lot to the table, as he is extremely shifty and quick, which makes him one of the main priority targets for many.
Can MSU Land Caden Waye?
Waye has detailed his relationships and more with Michigan State Spartans On SI in the past.
“They (the Spartans) want me to come up for a game sometime this season,” said the prospect.
Then he went into detail with discussion about the Michigan State Spartans coach that he connects with the most at this time.
“I am hearing from Coach Bhonapha (the RB coach) the most, and we connect through texts and we’ll call each other,” said the prospect.
The talented prospect then detailed which schools have started to stand out in his recruitment at this time, as they have high hopes of becoming among the best in his recruitment as much as he has high hopes of going to one of their programs.
“I’ve also been communicating a lot with Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss, and South Carolina," Waye said. "I’m planning on committing some time in July after my junior season.”
As of right now, there is no reason to believe the Spartans aren't in the recruitment. Are they the leader? Doubtful. However, you can expect him to take a visit and give the Spartans a real chance to win this recruitment.
