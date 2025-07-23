EXCLUSIVE: Four-Star RB Talks Michigan State Recruitment
There have been multiple positions that Michigan State has been targeting as of recently. The Spartans have landed many different players on the 2026 recruiting class, which has allowed them to focus heavily on the 2027 class and a plethora of different positions that they will need throughout the class.
One of the positions they have been targeting recently is the running back position, where we find many of their targets being priorities at this time. Four-star Caden Waye is one of the names to know as he is one of the top running backs in his class. He has been a priority target for many, including the Spartans, who have started to communicate with him very often and have made him a priority at this time with the hopes of seeing him on campus for a visit during the season.
Waye recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail all of his updates in his recruiting process, as well as where the Spartans stand with a visit.
“They (the Spartans) want me to come up for a game sometime this season,” said the prospect.
Waye has already been talking with one of the coaches on the staff.
“I am hearing from Coach Bhonapha ( the RB coach) the most, and we connect through texts and we’ll call each other,” said the prospect.
Will Waye be visiting East Lansing?
“Yes they have (told me they want me on a visit) but we haven’t decided on a time yet,” he said.
Waye detailed which schools are communicating with him the most at this time. Among those schools are the Lane Kiffin-led Ole Miss Rebels and the Josh Heupel-led Tennessee Volunteers.
“I’ve also been communicating a lot with Ohio State, Tennessee, Texas, Oregon, Michigan, Ole Miss, and South Carolina," Waye said. "I’m planning on committing some time in July after my junior season.”
The talented Georgia high school star detailed what is next for him in his recruitment.
“The next thing for me in my recruitment is to plan and go on game day visits,” he said.
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.