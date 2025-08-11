Who Will Be MSU Basketball's Closer in 2025?
The Michigan State Spartans have struggled in years past because they did not have a go-to scorer at the end of games.
The team has not had a closer in a few years, as the likes of Cassius Winston and Denzel Valentine are no longer with the program.
That has doomed the Spartans in the NCAA Tournament. When the team lost to Kansas State in 2023, they did not even get a shot off.
Tom Izzo’s offense has often taken a collaborative approach, as the team spreads the ball around and opens up shot opportunities for every player on the floor.
But who will they turn to if the team is trailing late in a game or needs to keep up with the opposing team on the scoreboard?
Let’s break down the team’s top three likeliest closers.
Trey Fort
The Samford transfer may be the Spartans’ top self-creator.
Fort averaged 14.6 points per game for the Bulldogs last season, connecting on nearly 38 percent of his 3-point attempts. He dropped 36 points against Wofford in February, a team that earned an NCAA Tournament bid.
If MSU needs a bucket late in the second half against a Big Ten opponent, Fort may be the guard it turns to. He can shoot it well, put the ball on the floor, and score from all three levels.
Jeremy Fears Jr.
This all depends on Fears developing his offensive game.
There is no better competitor on this Spartan squad than Fears, as he plays hard and has his foot on the gas at all times. He can shoot the 3-ball better than he realizes, so he should not be afraid to let it fly from deep.
If Fears expands on his offensive game and becomes a more reliable scorer, there will be no debate about who MSU’s closer will be. Will Fears’ efforts in the offseason lead to better offensive results?
Coen Carr
Another player who must expand his offensive game, Carr was arguably the Spartans’ best player during the run to the Elite Eight.
He took a massive step forward offensively last season, showing a willingness to shoot more shots that weren’t rim-rattling dunks. He hit clutch 3-point shots throughout the season and put the ball on the floor more often.
If Carr continues to build on his game like last season, he will unquestionably be the Spartans’ most talented player. Izzo may feel comfortable drawing up plays for him late in games.
