Is MSU's Coen Carr an NBA Prospect?
Michigan State junior forward Coen Carr enjoyed a breakout season in his sophomore campaign.
Carr took a step forward in the 2024-25 season, averaging eight points, nearly four rebounds, and half an assist, block, and steal. He expanded his offensive game, showing off an improved outside jumper.
He was a key reason for MSU’s trip to the Elite Eight, arguably becoming the team’s top player during its NCAA Tournament run.
He also improved as a defender, leaving his feet less on pump fakes and becoming a high-level shot-blocking forward. If he has another season of development, Carr may hear his name called in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Carr has the profile to be an NBA player with supreme athleticism and shot-blocking capabilities. Despite being only 6-foot-6, he is the best dunker in college basketball.
However, Carr may be unable to play power forward at the next level, as he does not have the desirable measurables for the position in the NBA. He must continue to improve his offensive game to survive as a small forward.
To do that, Carr must continue to work on his jump shot. His arm movements are still far too loose, so he must clean up his mechanics.
Carr must also improve his handle. He showed some flashes of self-creation and the ability to put the ball on the floor, but he must do it at a more consistent level.
Carr’s rebounding must improve in 2025, too. He must attack the glass stronger, or else he will get bullied in the NBA.
He is not listed in the first round of any prominent mock drafts. Only NBA Draft Room has Carr being selected at all, this time in the second round by the Toronto Raptors.
Their report reads:
“A freak athlete and one of the best dunkers you’ll ever see, Carr has been rounding out the rest of his game and is looking more and more like a future NBA player.”
Carr will be an important player for Tom Izzo’s team this upcoming season, as the Spartans will try to defend their Big Ten Title.
If he expands his game and becomes an NBA prospect, the team will be in a much better spot.
