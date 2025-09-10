Spartan Nation

MSU CB Malcolm Bell's Journey from Montreal to East Lansing

The Quebec native and UConn transfer talked about what helped bring him to Michigan State.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State CB Malcolm Bell
Michigan State CB Malcolm Bell / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Malcolm Bell is starting to emerge as a top cornerback for Michigan State through two games. He's only allowed 54 total yards so far, according to Pro Football Focus.

The journey to this point has also been an interesting one for Bell. He's from Montreal, Quebec and began his college career at UConn.

Video of Bell's press conference from Wednesday can be found below.

Watch Malcolm Bell here:

Michigan State head coach also spoke to the media back on Monday. A partial transcript of his opening statement is below.

Jonathan Smith

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the press on Sept. 8, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on S

“OK, like a typical Monday, just kind of recapping a few things after digesting the film. Obviously, finishing the game we did, well fought. 

“I thought it after the game and then watching the tape; great college football game, atmosphere, both teams making plays, responding, obviously came down to the wire. 

“I feel like it could be a growth game for us to be able to finish the game we did against a quality opponent. I mean, that quarterback (Dylan Lonergan) was playing at a really high level.

“They happened to respond in the second overtime, away, all of that. So, we're trying to grow off of being able to finish that way. Because a lot of these games, they come down to the wire like that, and we've got to gain some confidence and continue to move forward from the game.

“Offensively, you know, felt a lot to like with Aidan (Chiles) in regards to his effort, quarterback play, decision making, even some of the small stuff that you don't totally see during the game. Checked the ball down, protections (weren't) clean a couple of times and got us out of that. It was pretty good. 

Aidan Chile
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles throws a touchdown to Michael Masunas against Boston College during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I thought multiple receivers were making some plays there. 

“We've got to get better. Two-minute (drill) at the end of the game, got an opportunity with the ball on the 42, two timeouts, game's close to 50 seconds left. We go backwards there. 

“We need to tighten up some of our hands in the run game. Holding calls in the red zone backed us up a couple of times. Short yardage, getting stopped. So, there's plenty to improve on.

“Defensively --- Boston College, Coach O'Brien, the quarterback, they made it hard schematically. Felt like after the game we needed to be able to make the quarterback more uncomfortable.

“He (Lonergan) did a great job getting the ball out pretty quickly. There wasn't a lot of times he was just sit there, patting the ball, patting the ball. This thing is coming out pretty quick.”

Malcolm Bel
Sep 28, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) defends against Buffalo Bulls wide receiver JJ Jenkins (2) in the second quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.