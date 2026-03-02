MSU Sets Official Visit with Rising In-State OT Prospect

One of the top players in the state of Michigan is going to be on his way to East Lansing in the coming months.

On Saturday, Brighton (Mich.) offensive tackle prospect Jack Carlson announced that he had scheduled an official visit to Michigan State from May 29-31. Carlson is ranked 467th nationally in the class of 2027 on the 247Sports Composite, 37th among all offensive tackles, and eighth among prospects from Michigan.

Carlson, listed at 6-foot-7 and 250 pounds, already has two crystal ball predictions in the Spartans' favor at the moment, one coming on Feb. 15 and then another on Saturday as well. Getting Carlson on campus is certainly another step in the direction towards potentially landing a commitment.

MSU currently stands at two commitments in the 2027 class, both of whom are offensive players. Massillon Washington (Ohio) running back Savior Owens was the team's first commit, and he was shortly followed by East Grand Rapids (Mich.) interior offensive lineman Grant Adloff .

More on OT Situation for MSU

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There is going to be a need at offensive tackle this cycle for Michigan State. Both of the team's projected starting offensive tackles, UConn transfer Ben Murawski (left) and Conner Moore (right) are headed into their final seasons of eligibility.

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald has made it clear that he wants to build his roster through high school recruiting, rather than constantly cycling through the portal, and it seems like Carlson is one of the top targets from offensive line coach Nick Tabacca to fill in the roster.

The future at offensive tackle still seems bright for 2027 and beyond, too. Georgia Southern transfer Robert Wright Jr. didn't commit a single penalty during his 2025 season and adds some nice depth to the Spartans' offensive line immediately. Those three seasons of eligibility that he brings with him certainly help, too. Michigan State also held onto Rustin Young this offseason; he started a couple of games after some injuries knocked out some guys ahead of him and seemed to hold his own.

Not to mention that MSU's top 2026 recruit is an offensive tackle. Williams Field (Ariz.) four-star prospect Collin Campbell ended up sticking with his commitment to the Spartans and signing early in what was one of the earliest recruiting wins for Fitzgerald and his staff in East Lansing. There are a lot of guys to be optimistic about on the exterior of Michigan State's offensive line, and MSU is hoping Carlson joins the line next.

Offensive lineman Jack Carlson of Brighton warms up before a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Brighton. | Bill Khan/Livingston Daily / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU's recruitment of Carlson when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW