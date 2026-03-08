The Michigan State Spartans enter the final game of the regular season looking to finish strong. After a close win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on senior night, the Spartans now travel to face their in-state rival, the Michigan Wolverines, in Ann Arbor.

In the first meeting between the two teams earlier this season, Michigan State struggled in the opening half. As a team, the Spartans shot just 7-of-26 from the field and 2-of-12 from three-point range.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo talks to the fans during the senior night ceremony after the Spartans win over Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan was far more efficient, shooting 15-of-33 from the field and 5-of-12 from beyond the arc. By halftime, the Spartans trailed by 16 points, and it appeared that the Wolverines were in control of the game.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, left, talks with Jeremy Fears Jr. during the second half in the game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second half was much stronger for Michigan State. The Spartans opened the half with a 15-2 run that cut the deficit to 46-41 and brought them back into contention.

Michigan State even managed to briefly take the lead later in the half. However, Michigan’s offense proved too effective down the stretch. The Spartans appeared to run out of energy and struggled to generate defensive stops when they needed them most.

Mar 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Kur Teng (2) splits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights defense during the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Following that loss, Michigan State had difficulty regaining momentum. The Spartans lost two of their next three games, including a surprising road loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, who entered the matchup with a 10-12 record.

Since then, the Spartans have responded with strong play. Michigan State won its next five games, including an impressive road victory against the No. 8-ranked Purdue Boilermakers. The win was particularly notable because Michigan State had not won at Mackey Arena since 2014.

After defeating Rutgers on senior day, Michigan State now heads to Ann Arbor with an opportunity to avenge its earlier loss to Michigan.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo talks with Carson Cooper during the first half in the game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Michigan

Michigan has been one of the best teams in the country throughout the season. The Wolverines hold a 28-2 record and are ranked third nationally. Their only losses have come against the Wisconsin Badgers at home and against the Duke Blue Devils on a neutral court in Washington, D.C.

Mar 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Yaxel Lendeborg has emerged as one of the top players in the country this season and is widely considered a favorite to win National Player of the Year honors. Lendeborg leads the Wolverines in scoring with 14.9 points per game. While that number may not immediately stand out, his efficiency has been impressive. He is shooting 50 percent from the field and 33 percent from three-point range.

Morez Johnson Jr. has also been an important contributor for Michigan. His athleticism allows him to attack the basket effectively on offense while also defending larger players on the other end of the floor.

Mar 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) reacts during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, Aday Mara has established himself as one of the best rim protectors in the country. Mara is averaging 2.6 blocks per game and has also become a reliable offensive option, contributing 11.5 points per game.

If Michigan State can start stronger than it did in the first matchup and maintain defensive intensity for the full 40 minutes, it has a chance to compete with one of the top teams in the country. A victory in Ann Arbor would not only provide redemption but also give the Spartans valuable momentum heading into the Big Ten Tournament.