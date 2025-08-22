MSU Rising Star Dubbed Top-Five 'Off-Ball' Forwards
Michigan State basketball has a very talented roster, despite what some preseason rankings/predictions may suggest.
While there was a lot of turnover, there was some significant retention, as Michigan State returns several players from last year's Big Ten title roster.
Among those returning is arguably the most athletic player in the nation, junior forward Coen Carr. Carr has the talent to be the Spartans' leading scorer this season, and if not, at least one of the top scorers.
The veteran high-flyer was recently deemed a top-five "off-ball wing/4" by CBS Sports' Isaac Trotter, who classifies the type as "wings (who) can guard multiple positions, but they tend to have a smaller role offensively, usually operating as a spacer, cutter or play-finisher."
Trotter placed Carr at No. 4, trailing only UCLA's Eric Dailey Jr. (3), Tennessee's Nate Ament (2) and UConn's Alex Karaban (1).
"Carr is one of the best pure athletes in the country," Trotter wrote. "With Jeremy Fears Jr. running it back, Carr has his lob-throwing point guard back in the mix. Fears wants to push it in transition and toss pinpoint lobs.
"Carr also wants to sprint like a gazelle and flush 'em home. His defense, play-finishing and offensive rebounding are all major assets for this Michigan State team, and if some of the skill level comes along, Carr might be in the NBA Draft mix next season. He breathes different air than the rest of us.
What Coen Carr has done to improve his game
Carr has been working to develop those skills, as coach Tom Izzo explained earlier this summer in an interview with Rick Pizzo of Big Ten Network, which aired on "Big Ten Today."
"He's (Carr) shooting, and he's changed his shot, changed his free throws," Izzo said. "He was a very good free-throw shooter at the end of the year.
"And now, he's got to defend, he's got to rebound even a little better. But he can run the floor. I expect him to have a big year."
Carr could elevate himself to becoming a first- or second-team All-Big Ten type of player. And the Spartans should be able to continue to have success if he does.
