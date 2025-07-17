What MSU's Izzo Says Are the Next Steps for Carr
Michigan State junior forward Coen Carr has the potential to be the Spartans' best player next season, and even one of the top players in the Big Ten.
Known for his ability to jump out of the gym, Carr has become much more than a high-flying entertainer as his career at Michigan State has progressed.
He stepped into a larger role last season and turned in an impressive NCAA Tournament run, starting with a career game against Bryant in the opening round when he dropped 18 points and nine rebounds. Two games later, he made his first career start in the Sweet 16 when he scored 15 points against Ole Miss.
It was the perfect culmination of the progress Carr had put together last season, and a glimpse into what's ahead for a player who has the potential to be a star.
So, what does Carr have to do to reach that next step? Coach Tom Izzo discussed this in his recent interview with Big Ten Network's Rick Pizzo, which aired on "Big Ten Today" on Wednesday.
"He's (Carr) got to lock himself in the gym, which he did before he went home," Izzo said. "We're home for another week, and then, they come back. And he's shooting, and he's changed his shot, changed his free throws. He was a very good free-throw shooter at the end of the year.
"And now, he's got to defend, he's got to rebound even a little better. But he can run the floor. I expect him to have a big year."
Last month, Carr discussed what he's been working on to improve his shooting.
"Just reps," he said. "I mean, there's nothing really -- I guess maybe a minor tweak here or there, maybe, but other than that, just reps. There was nothing mechanically wrong with my shot before, so just got to get up the reps."
Carr will likely be the Spartans' starting wing next season. Izzo was high on him last season and clearly still feels the veteran forward has high potential.
If Carr reaches that, he can be a scary force for opponents.
