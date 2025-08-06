Magic Johnson Gives Bold Praiseful Takes on Spartan Forward
Michigan State legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson is the greatest player to ever come through the Spartans' basketball program, and he's arguably the greatest point guard to ever play the game.
Any take or opinion he has carries tremendous weight.
That's why Spartan junior forward should take it as an enormous honor to have heard what Johnson recently had to say about him.
"If he gets that 15-foot jumpshot down, he could be the best player in the nation -- or one of the top five or six guys in the nation," Johnson told Ian Kress of WLNS. "Because there's no better athlete in the country, first. Then, he's big. See, people don't realize he's big and strong, too. So, he has everything, and if he gets that shot down, he'll be an unstoppable force."
Johnson, of course, paved the way for an era that would feature arguably the greatest of all time, Michael Jordan, whom he battled with during His Airness' rise and played with on arguably the greatest basketball team ever assembled, the 1992 Dream Team.
Jordan was also one of the best dunkers the game has ever seen, as is Julis Erving (Dr. J), each of whom Johnson faced in the NBA Finals. He knows a one-of-a-kind high-flyer when he sees one.
"Very few in the NBA can even dunk on that (Carr's) level," Johnson said. "It's only a few guys in the NBA (that) probably dunk better -- probably Anthony Edwards and maybe one or two other guys, but that's it. He can win the dunk contest in the NBA as a college player. That's how awesome he is.
"But he's learning the game, too. What I like about him now is that he's being smarter at the game. Before, when he came in, he was just an athlete. Not anymore. He's playing great defense, he's playing great help defense.
"The more minutes and the more time that coach (Tom) Izzo gave him, the better he got. And so, I think this is going to be his coming out year this year. And so, I'm really looking forward to seeing him probably in the starting lineup and really just playing every single night. And not just offensively what he's going to do, but also defensively what is he going to do. And it's going to be exciting times at Michigan State."
Be on the watch for a big year for Coen Carr.
