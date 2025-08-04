Spartan Hoops Brushed Off in Big Ten Power Rankings
Michigan State is once again a team that has a lot of uncertainty surrounding it this offseason, but then again, things worked out for Tom Izzo and his squad after being in a similar situation a year ago.
Most aren't anticipating the Spartans to repeat as Big Ten champions, and that's fair. Frankly, the other conference competitors from last season all got better this offseason, while Michigan State lost a first-round draft pick in Jase Richardson, along with its second and third leading scorers.
But if last season taught us anything, it's that you can never count out Izzo and his Spartans.
Big Ten Network analyst Andy Katz says you shouldn't, but not considering them to be a top-five team in the conference is essentially doing just that.
Big Ten Network revealed Katz's "late summer" Big Ten power rankings on Monday, and the Green and White came in at No. 7.
"They're going to figure it out. Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr. -- two elite guards in the Big Ten," Katz started. Mind you, Carr isn't a guard.
"It'll be by committee up front," Katz continued. "Don't worry about the Spartans."
By committee up front? Michigan State seems pretty set on starting seniors Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper down low, and both were instrumental in the Spartans' run to the Elite Eight last season. And remember who shone brightest in their final game? Kohler, who turned in a 17-point double-double.
How does his name not get mentioned in this discussion?
Sure, there's an argument for Michigan State to be slated as the seventh-best team in the Big Ten. But you won't find it in these power rankings. Rather, the brief explanation feels like a means to appease the Spartan faithful who will undoubtedly take issue with their defending conference champions being shown disrespect that is camouflaged with compliments.
Katz had Purdue at No. 1, Michigan at 2, Oregon at 3, UCLA at 4, Illinois at 5 and Wisconsin at 6.
It's August, Spartan fans. And these power rankings couldn't make that more evident.
