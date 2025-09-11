MSU Commit Reportedly Being Recruited by Rival School
It appears that Michigan State football is really going to have to work to get one of its top recruits in its 2026 class to stick to its commitment.
On Wednesday night, Steve Wiltfong of On3 Sports/Rivals reported that Michigan is "pushing" to get Spartan commit Braylon Hodge to flip to them. The Wolverines offered Hodge that day, but so did the Texas Longhorns.
Rivals' Industry ranking slates Hodge as the 609th-best recruit in the class of 2026, which is the seventh-best mark among MSU commits.
Hodge's Recruitment
Hodge, a high three-star linebacker from Englewood, Colorado, has been committed to Michigan State since June 1. He was never previously committed anywhere else.
Just a few days ago, Hodge talked to Caleb Sisk, a National Recruiting Report for On SI. Here are a few quotes from that story:
- "My commitment has been good; there haven’t been any changes," Hodge said before the offers from U-M and Texas. "I’m still fully locked in and focused on finishing my senior season strong and continuing to prepare for the next level."
- "I talk to Coach (Joe) Rossi and Coach (Andrew Bindelglass) on a regular basis," he also told Sisk. "We've got a great vibe going. We catch up a few times a week, and conversations are always solid."
Hodge also said that he plans on attending Michigan State's home game against the Wolverines on Oct. 25. He's also considering visiting for the Spartans' games against UCLA and Penn State, which are on Oct. 11 and Nov. 15, respectively.
Recruitment Was Already Still Open
It was also already true that Hodge's recruitment was still an open process. In between his commitment to the Spartans and the offers from Michigan and Texas, Hodge had taken three official visits to Utah, Minnesota and Iowa.
- "I do have some other schools reaching out, I think that is just a part of the recruiting process," he said. "I appreciate the interest. I’ve built a strong relationship with the coaching staff at MSU, and I believe in their vision. That’s where my heart is, and that’s where I’m keeping my main focus."
Hodge also told Sisk that he didn't have any plans for visits to other programs at that time, but Wiltfong also reported that he visited his hometown Colorado Buffaloes this past weekend, as well. It does not appear that Deion Sanders has given Hodge an actual offer, though.
