EXCLUSIVE: Braylon Hodge Talks Michigan State Commitment and Updates
Braylon Hodge is one of the more intriguing names in the 2026 cycle for the Michigan State Spartans, thanks to his ability to be one of the better players on the field, and he could even be a future green dot linebacker for the Spartans.
He recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail all of the latest in his Michigan State recruitment.
EXCLUSIVE: Braylon Hodge Talks Michigan State Commitment and Updates
"My commitment has been good; there haven’t been any changes. I’m still fully locked in and focused on finishing my Senior season strong and continuing to prepare for the next level," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Michigan State Spartans On SI about his Michigan State Spartans commitment that he made back in June, as he was one of the first commitments in June.
Multiple coaches have already started to become a huge factor in his recruitment, even more as he remains committed to the Spartans at this time and seems to be happy with how things are going, as he goes into detail about which coaches he talks to and how the conversations go.
"I talk to Coach Rossi and Coach Bindel on a regular basis; we've got a great vibe going. We catch up a few times a week, and conversations are always solid."
The talented prospect is one of the main names to know in the class, as he is someone who screams loyalty, as he is set to visit the Spartans sooner rather than later. He details his visit plans with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
- "Yes, I’ll be back out a few times this fall, still figuring out which games, but I am planning on attending the MSU/Michigan game for sure. Still undecided if I will come out for the UCLA game or the Penn State game."
Hodge is still being recruited, despite his being committed at this point. He goes more in-depth with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"I do have some other schools reaching out, I think that is just a part of the recruiting process. I appreciate the interest. I’ve built a strong relationship with the coaching staff at MSU, and I believe in their vision. That’s where my heart is, and that’s where I’m keeping my main focus."
Will the Spartans commit visit any other programs?
"I don’t have any plans for any upcoming visits at this time."
Stay up to date on all your Michigan State recruiting news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.