MSU Dominates North Dakota State, Turns Focus to Louisville

The Michigan State Spartans bounced back in a major way after losing their last two games, dominating the North Dakota State Bison in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State was highly efficient on offense, shooting 59 percent from the field and 50 percent from three-point range. The Spartans also controlled the glass with a 35-32 rebounding advantage and doubled the Bison in assists, 26-13.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) seeks at the postgame press conference after the game against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Frontcourt Leads the Way

Carson Cooper set the tone from the opening tip, finishing with 20 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season. He was nearly flawless in the first half, going 6 for 6 from the field, and finished 7 for 9 overall while also making all six of his free throw attempts.

Coen Carr and Jaxon Kohler also contributed strong scoring performances. Carr energized the offense with his athletic finishes and ended with 17 points on 6 for 8 shooting, adding a three-pointer and going 4 for 4 from the free-throw line. Kohler added 12 points, shooting 4 for 9 from the field and 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) makes a lay up against North Dakota State during the second half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Jeremy Fears scored just seven points, he played a key role as a facilitator, finishing with 11 assists and consistently finding open teammates.

Michigan State now advances to the second round, where it will face the Louisville Cardinals men's basketball. The Spartans hold a 4-2 record against Louisville all-time, including a win in the 2015 NCAA tournament that helped propel them to the Final Four.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play against North Dakota State during the first half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scouting Louisville

Louisville advanced after holding off the South Florida Bulls with an 83-79 win. The victory marked the program’s first NCAA tournament win since 2017, and it came without star guard Mikel Brown Jr., a potential top 10 NBA Draft pick.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) reacts to a play during the second half against the South Florida Bulls during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Seniors Isaac McKneely and Ryan Conwell led the way, combining for 41 points on efficient shooting. McKneely scored 23 points, while Conwell added 18, as the duo shot 13 for 25 from the field and 9 for 17 from three-point range. Sananda Fru contributed a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench.

However, turnovers were a major issue for Louisville. The Cardinals committed 22 turnovers compared to just nine for South Florida and finished with a negative assist-to-turnover ratio despite recording 17 assists. That is an area Michigan State can exploit, as the Spartans average 12.9 points off turnovers per game.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo calls a play during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Michigan State’s dominant performance in the opening round showed its ability to respond under pressure and regain momentum at the right time. With efficient shooting, strong ball movement, and balanced scoring, the Spartans looked like a team capable of making a deep run.

Against Louisville, the challenge will be different. The Cardinals bring experienced scorers, but their turnover issues present an opportunity. If Michigan State can maintain its defensive intensity and capitalize on those mistakes, it will have a strong chance to advance to the next round.