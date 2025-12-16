MLB Rumors: Red Sox Trade Talks, Luke Weaver Garnering Interest, Pitchers on Block
With the winter meetings officially behind us, Major League Baseball’s rumor mill continues to heat up. A number of contenders are doing all they can to fortify their rosters for the 2026 season, which could lead to a crazy next few weeks.
Here are all the latest rumors from around baseball.
Red Sox engaged on almost everyone
The Red Sox are looking to make moves this offseason and have already added Sonny Gray to their rotation, along with Johan Oviedo. Boston is not close to done.
An article from MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand connected the Red Sox to almost every available name. He tied them to free agents Michael King, Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette, while they’re also in on potential trades for Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte and Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan.
Boston made the postseason in 2025, but it had some significant flaws. The Red Sox were loaded with young position players, but needed more pitching. Adding a veteran bat to the lineup is also a priority. It sounds like they are willing to spend to make that happen.
Luke Weaver garnering tons of interest
Luke Weaver’s struggles down the stretch in 2025 have not hurt his market much.
After an excellent 2024 campaign in which he posted a 2.89 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP over 84 innings, Weaver opened the 2025 season on fire. In his first 28 appearances, he was 1–2, with a 1.53 ERA, and 29 strikeouts against eight walks in 29 1/3 innings. The righty had eight saves in nine chances and seven holds. Then Weaver fell apart in September. In 12 appearances during the season’s final month, he posted an ERA of 9.64 in 9 1/3 innings. Those struggles continued in the playoffs, as in three appearances, he only recorded one out while racking up an ERA of 135.00. That’s not a typo.
According to The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner, the Yankees are still interested in re-signing the 32-year-old, but they face competition from about 10 teams that have checked in on him. Weaver has 106 career starts to his name, so he could sign as either a reliever or a starter depending on his fit. New York is likely his best landing spot, but the relief market is moving rapidly, so things could change fast.
Freddy Peralta is the top arm on the trade market
After a brilliant 2025 season, it’s no surprise that Freddy Peralta is the arm garnering the most interest on the trade market.
Peralta went 17–6 in 2025, with a 2.70 ERA, a 1.08 WHIP, and 204 strikeouts in 176 2/3 innings. It was the best season of his career, as he put it all together for the top-seeded Brewers. The 29-year-old will be hitting free agency after next season, so Milwaukee is open to dealing him before he bolts for a massive contract. He’s set to make $8 million in 2026, making him the rare affordable ace. Unless the Tigers openly make Tarik Skubal available, Peralta is likely to garner the biggest package this winter.
Currently, the Red Sox, Yankees, Giants, Orioles and Astros are all known to be chasing him.
Padres willing to deal Pivetta
Nick Pivetta had the best season of his career in 2025, and it appears that the Padres are looking to capitalize while his value is at an all-time high.
After not signing until February, Pivetta landed a four-year, $55 million deal from San Diego and proceeded to far exceed that value. In 31 starts, he went 13–5, with a 2.87 ERA, a 0.99 WHIP, and 190 strikeouts against 50 walks in 181 2/3 innings. The 32-year-old finished sixth in NL Cy Young voting.
Pivetta made $2.5 million in 2025, and that number is set to jump up to $20.5 million in 2026. He can opt out after the season. The Padres would be smart to cash in that ticket now, despite a dearth of starting pitching on their 40-man roster. Pivetta’s contract looks like a steal compared to what pitchers are getting on the open market.
The Mets have been mentioned as a possible destination, but his market should be pretty wide.