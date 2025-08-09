Former MSU Star Valentine's Career Should be Remembered Fondly
“Oh my goodness, Valentine!”
Those words from Chicago Bulls play-by-play broadcaster Adam Amin have devolved into a meme with many usages.
It’s used to express disappointment when someone flirts unsuccessfully, and it is now all-around synonymous with poor shot selection.
That former Michigan State guard Denzel Valentine three-point shot in the fourth quarter of the Bulls’ road game against the Miami Heat unfortunately defined his professional legacy.
That, and giving up 44 points to Drew League star Frank Nitty in a summer exhibition.
Non-MSU fans remember Valentine for those unfortunate mishaps, but Spartan fans remember him fondly – and they should.
Valentine is arguably one of the greatest guards to come through East Lansing, which is impressive, considering the lineage of guards to play for the program. Tom Izzo always welcomes Valentine back to campus.
In his Spartan career, Valentine averaged 11.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, connecting on more than 40 percent of his three-point attempts.
Those numbers are skewed by his early years when he did not contribute as the lead guard. In 2015-16, Valentine was arguably the best player in college basketball.
He averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game, hitting over 44 percent of his three-point attempts. He won AP Player of the Year, Big Ten Player of the Year, and was a consensus All-American.
Things did not end the way Valentine or any Spartan fan hoped for the star guard, as MSU was a victim of one of the most shocking upsets in sports history. Middle Tennessee State, the No. 15 seed, took down the Spartans in the first round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.
However, fans should remember all the excellent plays Valentine made during his career. He hit a game-winning shot against Ohio State on Valentine’s Day. How poetic is that?
The numbers speak for themselves when it comes to Valentine’s MSU career. He is one of the best guards to play at MSU and should be remembered that way.
Spartan fans should not let outside memes or Valentine’s short NBA career change what he did for the university.
In East Lansing, Denzel Valentine will always be a legend.
