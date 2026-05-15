Early Look at MSU's Upcoming California Matchup vs. Gonzaga

Michigan State is putting its fair share of difficult non-conference games on the schedule next season.

One notable game we know about is against Gonzaga. Tom Izzo first teased the game on a radio show appearance a few months ago. A few weeks after that, college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that the game was scheduled for Dec. 19 at Acrisure Arena in Thousand Palms, Calif.

Previous Meetings Between MSU, Gonzaga

Nov 11, 2022; San Diego, California, US; Michigan State Spartans guard Tyson Walker (2) controls the ball during the second half against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at USS Abraham Lincoln. | Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

MSU and Gonzaga, as far as the NCAA is concerned, have the two longest active NCAA Tournament streaks in the country (Kansas has the longest on-court streak). The Spartans have made "The Big Dance" 28 straight years. Gonzaga's streak began only a year after Michigan State's; it has reached 27 years in a row.

Over the years, MSU and the Zags have met six times all-time. All of those meetings have happened with Izzo and Mark Few at their respective schools. Izzo was the head coach for every single meeting. Few has been the head coach for five, but was an assistant coach for the very first meeting between the two programs in November 1997, which was a 70-68 win for the Spartans at the Breslin Center during the very first year of its ongoing tournament streak, ironically enough.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

In total, Michigan State holds a 4-2 all-time advantage over the Bulldogs. That comes with just a 1-2 record on the road, though. MSU won a Sweet 16 game in Atlanta in 2001 while the Spartans were a 1-seed and Gonzaga was a 12-seed. The Spartans also lost a triple-overtime game to Gonzaga in Maui in November 2005 and then lost a game on the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in November 2022.

Mar 21, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Davis Fogle (4) drives against Texas Longhorns guard Chendall Weaver (2) in the second half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Early Glance at Gonzaga

Gonzaga will need to replace this production this offseason. The Bulldogs went 31-4 overall last season, making the second round as a 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their competition should get a bit stiffer next season, as they move from the WCC into the new-look PAC-12.

Top scorer Graham Ike (19.9 points per game) ran out of eligibility this offseason, as did Tyon Grant-Foster (11.1 points per game). The Zags are returning Braden Huff, though; he averaged 17.8 points per game in 18 games before suffering a knee injury that kept him out for the rest of the year.

Jan 8, 2026; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Braden Huff (34) shoots before a game against the Santa Clara Broncos at McCarthey Athletic Center. | James Snook-Imagn Images

Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop (13.6 points per game) is Gonzaga's top portal addition. Returns from Mario Saint-Supery (8.6 points, 3.8 assists per game) and Davis Fogle (8.6 points per game) also help buff up the Bulldogs' roster.