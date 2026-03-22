Michigan State Enters New Era as Football Rebuild Begins

While the Michigan State basketball team is heading to the Sweet Sixteen in March Madness, marking head coach Tom Izzo’s 17th trip in his career, the Michigan State football team has already turned its attention toward the future with the start of spring practices ahead of its annual spring showcase.

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald was hired shortly after former head coach Jonathan Smith was fired, and he has worked nonstop to rebuild the program through the transfer portal while assembling his coaching staff. One of Fitzgerald’s early priorities was retaining key contributors from last season, including quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and linebacker Jordan Hall.

Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a timeout in the first half of the Spartans basketball game against Iowa on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fitzgerald also succeeded in holding together Michigan State’s recruiting class, keeping several commitments that were made under Smith, including top wide receiver prospect Samson Gash. In addition to retention, Fitzgerald has been aggressive in the transfer portal, bringing in 28 players who fit his system and could help accelerate the program’s return to Big Ten contention.

Besides bringing in Samson Gash as the top recruit of the 2026 class for the Spartans , Fitzgerald was able to keep four-star offensive lineman Collin Campbell and four-star quarterback Kayd Coffman. While the Spartans rank 57th in recruiting according to On3 , this class is a good foundation for the program's future.

Can Fitzgerald Bring MSU Back Into National Spotlight?

Greg Williams, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald during the coach's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pat Fitzgerald brought in great pieces to fill out the roster, including running back Cam Edwards and offensive lineman Ben Murawski, both from UConn. Fitzgerald was also able to bring in familiar names from the Big Ten on defense, including Eli Coenen from Illinois and former Spartan cornerback Charles Brantley, who transferred to Miami last offseason.

Fitzgerald also built his coaching staff, including familiar and unfamiliar faces. Fitzgerald retained coaches from the previous staff, including defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins. Fitzgerald also brought in Iowa's special teams coordinator, LeVar Woods, and former Notre Dame linebackers coach and former Spartan linebacker, Max Bullough.

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

As spring practices continue, all eyes will be on how quickly Fitzgerald can implement his system and adapt to the evolving landscape of college football. With a mix of retained talent, incoming transfers, and a proven track record of success, the foundation is in place. The question now is whether Fitzgerald can translate that foundation into results and return Michigan State to prominence in the Big Ten. The Spartans could be a sleeper after turning the page.