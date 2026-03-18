MSU's Jordan Hall Lists 2 New Standout Teammates

There are a lot of new, changing parts to Michigan State football, but Jordan Hall has remained a constant.

The Spartans' star linebacker decided to come back once again for his senior season. Across his four-year career, Hall will have played for three different permanent head coaches at one place. That's rare at any point in college football's history, but it's especially so when he gets presented with the option to go elsewhere every offseason.

Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Coach [Joe] Rossi staying here was a big portion of that," Hall said when asked on Tuesday about what made him stick around again. "I figured for my last year, I want to be in a system that I know, and I have a lot of trust with Coach Rossi. And just the meetings I had with Coach [ Pat Fitzgerald ], when he first got here, they were all positive."

Hall brought up two new members of this defense as guys who have stood out to him so far as well.

Caleb Wheatland

Dec 30, 2023; Nashville, TN, USA; Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Taizse Johnson (40) and linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) celebrate after a win against the Auburn Tigers at Nissan Stadium. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

One guy with whom Hall has grown a relationship is Caleb Wheatland , who transferred to MSU from Auburn after starting at Maryland. Wheatland redshirted for the Tigers last year, but was a productive member of the Terrapins' defense for a handful of years and brings some proven Big Ten-level production to the linebacker room with 101 career tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

"When he came in, he kinda lived with me for a little bit while he was figuring out his living situation," Hall said about Wheatland. "So I got to know him a little bit, and just throughout winter workouts... He's a hard worker. He's my lifting partner, super twitchy, athletic, and smart. I'm excited to see his growth as we go throughout spring ball and his development."

Tre Bell

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Hall also listed cornerback Tre Bell , another transfer addition, as another standout. Bell came over from Iowa State, following cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat , who took the same job at Michigan State. He's likely in line for a starting role in 2026. Just like Wheatland, too, he was also crashing at Hall's place for "a couple weeks."

"He's really been showing up at these workouts," Hall said about Bell. "He's super twitchy, fast. It seems like he has a good grasp on the defense so far. He also lived with me; he and Caleb were roommates, and they were both trying to figure out their living situations... So being able to know those guys on a personal level and spend some quality time with them has been good."