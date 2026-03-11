Spartans QB Given Perfect Motivation Heading Into 2026 Season

Michigan State Spartans football has undergone significant changes since last season. After a disappointing 4-8 record, head coach Jonathan Smith was dismissed and replaced by former Northwestern Wildcats football head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The roster has also experienced major turnover. Michigan State added 29 players through the transfer portal, while 44 players from last year’s team entered the portal themselves.

Greg Williams, left, shakes hands with Michigan State's new football coach Pat Fitzgerald during the coach's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Tom Izzo Football Building in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The coaching staff has seen several changes as well. Fitzgerald added new assistants such as Max Bullough and LeVar Woods, while retaining key members of the previous staff, including Joe Rossi and Courtney Hawkins.

Changes at Quarterback

One of the most significant changes for Michigan State comes at the quarterback position. Former starting quarterback Aidan Chiles did not take the step forward many fans expected. After the season, Chiles entered the transfer portal and transferred to Northwestern.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) prepares to take a snap in the first quarter against Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

During the season, Chiles was benched for the final four games in favor of redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic. While the Spartans went 1-3 during those final games, Milivojevic showed flashes of potential.

Milivojevic threw for 987 yards while completing 89 of 136 passes, good for a 65 percent completion rate. He also recorded seven touchdowns and only two interceptions.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) breaks a tackle from Maryland defensive lineman Sidney Stewart (29) in the third quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Although the team’s record did not improve significantly, the offense appeared more efficient with Milivojevic under center. His performance has placed him firmly in the conversation to be Michigan State’s starting quarterback next season.

National Perception of Milivojevic

Recently, Bill Connelly of ESPN released his rankings of every projected starting quarterback in the Power Four conferences for the upcoming season.

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a touchdown pass against Maryland in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Out of 68 quarterbacks on the list, Milivojevic was ranked 64th. He was still ranked ahead of several quarterbacks, including whoever wins the starting job for the Iowa Hawkeyes between Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, as well as Cole Ballard of the Kansas Jayhawks, Ryan Browne of the Purdue Boilermakers, and Davis Warren of the Stanford Cardinal.

Connelly noted that the starting quarterback job in East Lansing is still uncertain.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) throws a pass against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“It will likely be either Milivojevic, UCF transfer Cam Fancher, or a younger player starting for Pat Fitzgerald's first Spartans team," Connelly said. "Milivojevic had a couple of decent games down the stretch in 2025 and helped snap MSU's eight-game losing streak in a season-ending win over Maryland. But with a brand new skill corps, offensive line, and offense in place, we are going to keep the bar pretty low.”

Offensive Weapons

If Milivojevic does win the starting job, he will have several new weapons around him.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Wide receiver Chrishon McCray decided to return to Michigan State after briefly entering the transfer portal. Fitzgerald also added new talent through the portal, including running back Cam Edwards from the UConn Huskies and tight end Carson Gulker from the Ferris State Bulldogs.

Michigan State enters the upcoming season with a new coaching staff, a dramatically reshaped roster, and uncertainty at the quarterback position. While Milivojevic showed promising moments late last season, he still has much to prove if he hopes to secure the starting role.

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic runs the ball against Penn State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Under Fitzgerald’s leadership, the Spartans are beginning a new chapter. If Milivojevic continues to develop and the new offensive pieces come together, Michigan State could begin to rebuild momentum after a difficult season.