Spartans QB Given Perfect Motivation Heading Into 2026 Season
In this story:
Michigan State Spartans football has undergone significant changes since last season. After a disappointing 4-8 record, head coach Jonathan Smith was dismissed and replaced by former Northwestern Wildcats football head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
The roster has also experienced major turnover. Michigan State added 29 players through the transfer portal, while 44 players from last year’s team entered the portal themselves.
The coaching staff has seen several changes as well. Fitzgerald added new assistants such as Max Bullough and LeVar Woods, while retaining key members of the previous staff, including Joe Rossi and Courtney Hawkins.
Changes at Quarterback
One of the most significant changes for Michigan State comes at the quarterback position. Former starting quarterback Aidan Chiles did not take the step forward many fans expected. After the season, Chiles entered the transfer portal and transferred to Northwestern.
During the season, Chiles was benched for the final four games in favor of redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic. While the Spartans went 1-3 during those final games, Milivojevic showed flashes of potential.
Milivojevic threw for 987 yards while completing 89 of 136 passes, good for a 65 percent completion rate. He also recorded seven touchdowns and only two interceptions.
Although the team’s record did not improve significantly, the offense appeared more efficient with Milivojevic under center. His performance has placed him firmly in the conversation to be Michigan State’s starting quarterback next season.
National Perception of Milivojevic
Recently, Bill Connelly of ESPN released his rankings of every projected starting quarterback in the Power Four conferences for the upcoming season.
Out of 68 quarterbacks on the list, Milivojevic was ranked 64th. He was still ranked ahead of several quarterbacks, including whoever wins the starting job for the Iowa Hawkeyes between Jeremy Hecklinski and Hank Brown, as well as Cole Ballard of the Kansas Jayhawks, Ryan Browne of the Purdue Boilermakers, and Davis Warren of the Stanford Cardinal.
Connelly noted that the starting quarterback job in East Lansing is still uncertain.
“It will likely be either Milivojevic, UCF transfer Cam Fancher, or a younger player starting for Pat Fitzgerald's first Spartans team," Connelly said. "Milivojevic had a couple of decent games down the stretch in 2025 and helped snap MSU's eight-game losing streak in a season-ending win over Maryland. But with a brand new skill corps, offensive line, and offense in place, we are going to keep the bar pretty low.”
Offensive Weapons
If Milivojevic does win the starting job, he will have several new weapons around him.
Wide receiver Chrishon McCray decided to return to Michigan State after briefly entering the transfer portal. Fitzgerald also added new talent through the portal, including running back Cam Edwards from the UConn Huskies and tight end Carson Gulker from the Ferris State Bulldogs.
Michigan State enters the upcoming season with a new coaching staff, a dramatically reshaped roster, and uncertainty at the quarterback position. While Milivojevic showed promising moments late last season, he still has much to prove if he hopes to secure the starting role.
Under Fitzgerald’s leadership, the Spartans are beginning a new chapter. If Milivojevic continues to develop and the new offensive pieces come together, Michigan State could begin to rebuild momentum after a difficult season.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.