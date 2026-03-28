Michigan State Falls Short vs. UConn, Future Still Bright

Michigan State played very well through its first two games of March Madness, and making it to Washington, D.C. to face UConn was a significant accomplishment in itself. Taking on Dan Hurley and the Huskies, however, proved to be a challenge the Spartans could not quite overcome.

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Michigan State started poorly on both ends of the floor. In the first 10 minutes of the first half, at the second media timeout, the Spartans found themselves down 19 points, 25-6. In a stretch reminiscent of their stunning upset loss to Middle Tennessee in 2016, Michigan State went nearly nine minutes without a made field goal, stuck at six points while UConn was converting at will on the other end.

To their credit, the Spartans refused to fold . They mounted a remarkable comeback, trailing by just eight at halftime and carrying that momentum into the second half. Michigan State shot 44% from the field in the second half while holding UConn to just 37%, but it ultimately was not enough.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Every time the Spartans appeared ready to take the lead and string together multiple stops, UConn responded and retook control. Michigan State fell 67-63 in a game they very easily could have won, and with it went a potential rematch against 1-seed Duke in the Elite Eight.

Could Michigan State Be Better Next Year?

In the postgame press conference, Tom Izzo seemed almost inspired despite the heartbreak. His team had been buried by 19 points in the first half, regrouped, and came within a possession of beating one of the premier programs in college basketball. That kind of resilience says something about the program's culture and its trajectory.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Michigan State will lose Carson Cooper, Jaxon Kohler, and Trey Fort to graduation, but the core of what makes this team dangerous will return. Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr, two of the most dynamic players in the Big Ten, will likely be back and primed for even bigger leaps in their development.

Jordan Scott and Cam Ward will enter their sophomore seasons with valuable tournament experience, and the return of Kaleb Glenn, who missed the entire season due to an offseason injury, adds meaningful depth to a roster that was already thin at times this year.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Coen Carr (55) before the game for a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The Spartans are also bringing in one of their most exciting recruiting classes in recent memory. McDonald's All-American Jasiah Jervis heads the group, joined by Link Academy teammates CJ Medlock and Ethan Taylor, and forward Julius Avent, all of whom are ranked inside the top 100 of the 2026 class. The pieces are falling into place for something special in East Lansing.

Could Jeremy Fears Become an All-Time Great?

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Since Cassius Winston was the last truly elite point guard to come through the program, Fears has drawn natural comparisons to him. Winston famously led the Spartans past the Zion Williamson-led Duke team to reach the Final Four, cementing his place in Michigan State lore.

Tom Izzo has gone a step further, comparing Fears to Spartan legend Mateen Cleaves, which is about as high a compliment as any player in East Lansing can receive.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo talks with guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) during the second half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. Michigan State lost the game 67-63. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This season, Fears proved those comparisons are not premature. After averaging just 7.2 points and 5.4 assists per game last season, he nearly doubled his production across the board, leading the team with 15.2 points and a league-high 9.4 assists per game.

His historic 16-assist performance against Louisville in the second round was one of the defining individual moments of this year's tournament.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) and guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) react after the game in a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

With two years of eligibility remaining and a burning desire to win, Fears has the talent, the mentality, and now the experience to take an even bigger step next season. If he continues on this trajectory, he has a very real chance to go down as one of the greatest players in Michigan State history.

This loss will sting for a week, and that is a perfect motivator for the Spartans and for Tom Izzo.