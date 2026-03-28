MSU’s Izzo Squashes Retirement Speculation After UConn Loss

WASHINGTON, D.C. --- Michigan State's head coach spoke like someone who will immediately be getting to work in Year 32 soon.

The Spartans' season is done after a 67-63 loss to UConn in the Sweet 16, but Tom Izzo's time in East Lansing isn't done. He was asked where he sees himself not only in one year, but in five years.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts after losing to UConn Huskies in a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

"Trying to win a national championship, plain and simple," Izzo responded. "That's it... I'm feeling good. We all talk about retirement. Why? What the hell am I going to do?"

Izzo is still chasing that ever-elusive second national title that he's been gunning for since he reached the mountaintop in 2000. He's gotten to six Final Fours, nine Elite Eights, and 14 Sweet 16s since that point, but he hasn't been able to raise that national championship trophy again.

A 'Phenomenal' Locker Room

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo lays into Michigan State guard Trey Fort (9) during a time out in the first half of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball East Regional game against UConn at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Perhaps the toughest locker room for a coach to handle is the emotions of a room full of players who just lost a game in March Madness . Some guys have seen their college careers come to an end with the result -- these days, who knows where everyone else will be when summer workouts roll along?

Izzo has been in that type of locker room 27 times now. It's a pretty backhanded compliment and stat for a coach to have. It shows you've gotten there so many times, but it also shows you've fallen short of the ultimate goal over and over again, too. Something about this locker room felt a bit different, though.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo speaks after a loss to UConn in the Sweet 16 during the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena after midnight on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"I've only won one last game, guys," Izzo said. "I know what it's like to lose the last game, and I've done it quite often, unfortunately. But in losing that last game, I've never been in a more impressive locker room than the one I just came from."

"I mean, if you were in there, the managers, the trainers, our video people, it was pretty cool."

Chances are, the public will never get eyes or ears on the tape, but Izzo told those video people to get all of it, joking that the video would grant him a few more years of life on his deathbed. Players talked, assistant coaches talked, and even one of the managers spoke.

"Maybe it's the times," Izzo hypothesized about why it felt special to him. "Maybe it's that I could feel like they were talking from their heart. Maybe it's because they weren't talking about superstars that were going pro the next week. They were phenomenal."

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