MSU Will Lean on Florida State Transfer Up Front
Michigan State’s defensive tackle group was a bit of a mystery coming into the 2025 season.
While the Spartans had multiple bodies who had a good chance to start, no one knew who would be the two starters in Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s 4-2-5 scheme.
Many expected one would be Florida State transfer Grady Kelly, who joined the Spartans after committing out of the portal in December. The Spartan staff spoke highly of Kelly all offseason.
Grady Kelly's success
MSU found leadership and a talented player in Kelly, and he showed it in the first game of the season against Western Michigan. He made two tackles, a half one for loss, and deflected one pass.
Kelly also earned a spot on Pro Football Focus’ National Team of the Week for his solid performance against the Broncos. MSU needs more of that from Kelly as he faces a tougher Boston College offense.
He also earned a 93.0 grade on PFF, which would have been the second-highest grade among all defensive tackles, but he played only 27 snaps.
The Spartans have multiple solid defensive tackles who can rotate next to Kelly, but he has been the team’s leader in the middle of their defense. Alex VanSumeren and Derrick Simmons have played nicely next to him, but Kelly is clearly the team’s top interior defensive lineman.
Boston College running back Turbo Richard gave the Spartans problems last season, but having a player like Kelly should help slow down the Eagles’ rushing attack.
Bill O’Brien always predicates his teams on toughness, and the Eagles will try to impose their will on the Spartans’ defensive front. Kelly must make sure that doesn’t happen, and he must make sure his teammates know that cannot happen.
MSU appears to have made serious improvements to its interior defensive line, and that starts and ends with Kelly. If the Spartans want to compete in the Big Ten, stopping the run will be one of the most important factors.
The Spartans needed leadership when they attacked the transfer portal this offseason, and they found one of the better leaders on the defensive line in Kelly. They will lean on him to lead the run defense.
Stay up to date with all our Michigan State football content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on what you think Grady Kelly will do when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.