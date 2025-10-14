Four-Star Michigan State Football Pledge Set to Visit Alabama
The tough news keeps coming for Michigan State football's 2026 recruiting class.
According to multiple reports, four-star MSU wide receiver commit Samson Gash, a native of South Lyon, Mich., and an attendee of Detroit Catholic Central, is set to visit Alabama for the Crimson Tide's game against LSU on Nov. 8.
Alabama is ranked No. 6 nationally in this week's AP Poll. Michigan State sits at 3-3, is winless in conference play, and the Jonathan Smith era in East Lansing appears to be getting less stable by the week.
With the two programs compared side-by-side, it's tough to blame Gash for taking a look at the Crimson Tide. Even with Nick Saban now retired and Kalen DeBoer now in, Alabama is still one of the biggest brands in college football.
According to the Rivals Industry Rankings, Gash slots in as the 363rd overall recruit in the class of 2026. He's the sixth-highest-ranked recruit from Michigan and comes in third within MSU's next incoming class, only behind quarterback Kayd Coffman (290th) and offensive tackle Collin Campbell (317th).
Gash has been verbally committed to Michigan State since June 24. Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is considered his primary recruiter. Alabama extended an offer to Gash just three days before he announced his commitment, though.
Recent Decommitments
The other thing that does not help the uneasy feeling of seeing Michigan State's top recruits looking elsewhere is that two such players have revoked their verbal commitments in the last couple of weeks.
Potentially losing Gash would feel especially painful, given that he is an in-state recruit and that his speed indicates some sky-high potential. Gash has run the 100-meter dash in only 10.41 seconds.
On Oct. 6, four-star wide receiver Tyren Wortham announced his decommitment from MSU. Prior to his decision, Wortham was the top recruit Michigan State had in its 2026 class, as he is ranked at 246th overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings. Wortham has an official visit set with Auburn for this coming weekend.
The other big loss is four-star linebacker Braylon Hodge, who rescinded his commitment on Oct. 10, just ahead of Michigan State's 38-13 loss to UCLA. Hodge visited Oregon on Saturday. Currently, MSU seems to be locked out of Hodge's final decision, as it looks like it is a three-team race between the Ducks, Texas, and Michigan.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on MSU commit Samson Gash visiting Alabama when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.