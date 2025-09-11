Key Season Takeaways for MSU So Far
In the 2025 season so far, through the first two weeks, MSU has had success. Even before the season officially started, it was clear that improvements had been made to this lineup and the team as a whole.
Many questions fans had have been partially answered thus far in the season. Will Aidan Chiles's maturity grow and improve to a level where Michigan State University can feel comfortable throwing the ball consistently?
This question so far has the answer of yes. Chiles's leap from last year to this year has been prevalent and very clear. Every scene from the first two games would point towards the fact that he has matured dramatically.
Another question for MSU this season was how Johnathan Smith's offensive weapons would perform. Up to this point, the biggest Offensive weapons have been the wide receivers.
Biggest Weapons
Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly. Both of them have had a significant impact on the team's success, particularly on the offense. Omari has been highly consistent and has become one of the biggest threats Chiles has.
The third and least answered question is MSU's defense. The last couple of years, MSU's defense has lacked quality production. A positive for them is usually how good their run defense is, and so far in the season, that's the case. The run defense has been good, but the pass defense hasn't been all there.
The last statement isn't entirely accurate, as MSU's defense was terrific all game, unlike Western Michigan. But against Boston College, MSU's pass defense got tormented for 390 passing yards.
It's hard to judge a defense based on just two games, but so far, the positive is that Michigan State's defense is. However, MSU's pass rush often fails to get to the quarterback, resulting in a weak pass defense.
Defensive Standout
Jordan Hall has been a standout Defensive player for the Spartans, leading them in tackles against Boston College. If MSU can keep developing Hall, he will likely become one of the best linebackers in the Big Ten.
