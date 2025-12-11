Glancing at Michigan State's WR Room Early in the Offseason

The passing game is going to look a lot different for Michigan State football in 2026.

MSU is set to get starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic back, but the Spartans are going to be losing their top two wide receivers from 2025 and their top tight end. The status of wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins is still in flux, but his track record of developing receivers definitely makes him a candidate to be retained by Pat Fitzgerald .

Let's take a look at Michigan State 's wide receiver room, as it stands right now, before the transfer portal opens.

Notable Depatures

Michigan State WR Nick Marsh extends his arms outward during the Spartans' contest against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Nick Marsh

The crusher thus far was the Dec. 1 announcement from Nick Marsh that he would be entering the transfer portal. Marsh was Michigan State's leading receiver as both a true freshman and sophomore, and will likely reach the NFL after one season at another school.

Marsh didn't have the big jump into becoming a dominant WR1 that some hoped for this past season. Calling it disappointing would be quite harsh, but it definitely wasn't overwhelming, either. Still, replacing him as the top X receiver will be a very tall task.

Omari Kelly

The other main contributor MSU must do without is its Z receiver, Omari Kelly . He only spent one season in East Lansing following stops at Auburn and Middle Tennessee State.

Kelly finished with 47 catches, 626 yards, and two touchdowns. His most notable play was likely the game-sealing touchdown on a fourth down during the season finale against Maryland.

Michigan State Spartans kick returner Alante Brown (0) extends his arms in celebration while running back a kickoff for a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. MSU won, 38-28. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Other Departures

Also exiting the program is Alante Brown , though his absence will mostly be felt on special teams. He didn't catch a pass, but returned a kickoff for a touchdown against Maryland and had some big returns against Boston College.

Former Division II Valdosta State transfer Rodney Bullard Jr. is also listed as a redshirt senior, but his eligibility situation is a little more complex. This year was only Bullard's third where he's seen the field, meaning there is a chance he could get another year of eligibility. When he entered the portal last year, he said he had "1-2 years of eligibility" remaining.

Key Potential Returners

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray catches a pass against Boston College during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chrishon McCray

Michigan State's top receiver with some eligibility remaining is former Kent State transfer Chrishon McCray . He finished with 24 catches, 330 yards, and three scores.

McCray usually worked out of the slot this past season, but has the chance to move out wide with the departures of Marsh and Kelly. That's where a solid majority of his snaps came from, according to Pro Football Focus, when he was Kent State's leading receiver in both 2023 and 2024.

Evan Boyd

Another potential riser for next season is another one of the Spartans' transfer portal pickups from last season, Evan Boyd . He began his career at Central Michigan, where he was the Chippewas' leading receiver in 2024 through eight games, before suffering a season-ending injury.

Boyd only caught three passes for 54 yards this past season, but he received at least one offensive snap in every game in '25 except for the Boston College game.

Other WRs on Roster

Michigan State's Braylon Collier (17) pulls down a pass in the second week of practice Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Atticus Carridine (R-So.), Shawn Foster (R-So.), Jack Yanachik (R-So.), Bryson Williams (Fr.), Braylon Collier (Fr.), Charles Taplin (Fr.), Nick Hardy (Fr.)

Incoming Recruits

Signed: Zachary Washington (No. 789 overall), Rai'shawn Elmore (No. 1,498)

MSU also has the verbal commitment from four-star Samson Gash (No. 292 overall), but he is being pursued by other schools and won't sign with a school until February.

Michigan State's wide receivers gather around coach Courtney Hawkins during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

