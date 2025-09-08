Why MSU Should Deploy Alessio Milivojevic vs. Youngstown State
The Michigan State Spartans are 2-0, and vibes are high around the football program.
MSU defeated the Boston College Eagles, 42-40, in double overtime to avenge last season’s loss. The Spartans have a chance to win next week and be 3-0 for the second consecutive season.
The Spartans play the Youngstown State Penguins this week. This game is a chance for MSU to blow out its opponent and look forward to its next opponent, USC, in its first road game of the season.
When teams get FCS opponents, they often blow them out and play their backups. The Spartans have a chance to do that against the Penguins.
Starting quarterback Aidan Chiles had an excellent performance against the Eagles on Saturday, accounting for a career-high five touchdowns in the victory.
He will play for much of this Saturday’s game, but his day could be done sooner than expected.
That should pave the way for the team to see more from backup Alessio Milivojevic. Jonathan Smith and the Spartan coaching staff have spoken highly of the redshirt freshman throughout the offseason.
Milivojevic's chance to play
Milivojevic has seen incredibly limited action during his short Spartan career, attempting two passes and throwing interceptions on both of them. The team knows he is capable of more, and a game against an FCS opponent may be a chance to see that.
Milivojevic originally pledged to Ball State out of high school, but flipped his commitment to the Spartans quickly after Smith and his staff came to East Lansing. The staff has always seen something special in him, despite Chiles being the bona fide starter.
The staff should not allow Milivojevic to be too down on himself. He threw a pick-six against Western Michigan, his second collegiate pass attempt.
Offensive Coordinator Brian Lindgren should dial up a few easy plays for Milivojevic to get layup passes to keep the offense moving. Once he is more comfortable running the offense, he will be able to take more deep shots and excite fans about the future.
Chiles is the team’s starter, but once he moves on, Milivojevic will have a real shot at being his successor. Games like this will prepare him for that time.
